The two trail e-bikes from Porsche Performance are coming…

Porsche drops back in track con due e-bike and trail: Cross Performance e Performance EXC. Thanks to a partnership, close with the German producer Rotwild, Porsche complete the range of Cross e-bike.

Porsche Performance, a thrilling uphill and downhill experience

In the 2021, Porsche release the first Cross e-bike. The model is immediately loved by the public. Above all, it arouses in the German manufacturer the desire to carry on designing for new models.

Thus, the two trail e-bikes are now on the market Cross Performance e Cross Performance EXC. We also specify that this latest model is made to order and available with custom painting in six selected color palettes. So in addition to having a different cost, it is a model tailored to the cyclist.

Porsche Performance, engine and all the technology available

To feed Cross Performance there is an engine e-MTB Shimano EP-801 mid-drive output 250W which produces one couple maximum Of 85 Nm. The e-bike gives three levels of pedal assistance configurable through the dedicated app.

While, the power supply is 630 Wh and is placed along the down tube.

E-bike Performance are equipped with a Shimano XT Di2 12-speed rear derailleur and a system Auto Shift is available for automatic gear changes based on cadence, torque and speed. Also there is a configuration Free Shift which allows gear changes without pedaling.

Il frame is carbon, available in three different sizes. Among the curiosities, it would appear that Porsche drew inspiration for the chassis from the design of the sloping roofline of the cars Porsche 911 e Taycan.

The wheels I am Crankbrothers Synthesis Enduro Carbon wrapped by pneumatici Continental CrossKing. The nail fork amortized is Fox 34 Float Factory for 120mm of travel and an air shock Fox Float DPS Factory out back that offers 100mm of travel, and stopping power is provided by the Magura MT7 four-piston hydraulic braking.

Info and costs

L’e-bike eBike Cross Performance has a suggested retail price from Porsche Of 13.293 euro. lie theEXC edition arrives at 14.319 euro. Both models are already on sale.