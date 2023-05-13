The Unreal engine is on the ARM architecture for the first time, and the new version will support Apple Silicon series computers

Epic Games, which is popular in the global market with “Fortress Heroes”, another important product under its Unreal Engine will also undergo major innovations. In addition to a variety of new functions, the version 5.2 announced yesterday will fully support Apple Silicon. series Mac.

<img decoding="async" src="https://www5.technews.tw/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=59&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a4b3f35b" border="0" alt=""/>

The first generation of Unreal Engine was launched together with the classic game of the same name “Unreal” in 1998, and in 2009 the third generation engine launched development tools. Over the years, many classic games include “Lineage II”, “War Machine” series , “Sea of ​​Spy” series, “PUBG Mobile”, and the recent most popular “Atomic Heart” and “Hogwarts Inheritance”, etc., are all built with Unreal Engine.

The latest fifth-generation Unreal Engine will be announced in 2020, and will be officially released to developers on April 5, 2022. Yesterday, Epic Game announced the new version 5.2 update, adding the Procedural Content Generation framework (PCG), matrix ( Substrate), enhanced virtual design toolkit, and Apple Silicon support.

PCG allows game designers to design various content in the editor while reducing the use of external tool sets, and has runtime components that can be tested directly.

The Substrate function allows designers to make more adjustments to the appearance and texture details of various environmental objects in the game, so that the content of the works of various game manufacturers can have wider differences.

The virtual design toolkit has added more functions, allowing animators to produce more detailed and personalized works.

The most eye-catching thing is nothing more than the first support for Apple Silicon. The ARM architecture has been considered to be incomparable with x86 for many years. Therefore, Apple abandoned x86 and turned to the Apple Silicon series of Mac computers with ARM architecture. This will prevent Mac users from playing AAA games like they used to.

However, as the functions of Apple Silicon become more and more powerful, Unreal Engine, one of the most extensive 3D game engines on the market, has also begun to support it, which means that Mac users will be able to play various games on their computers in the same way as game console and PC users in the future. High-fidelity AAA games, and perhaps soon other heavyweights like Frosbite and CryEngine will follow.

(First image source: Unreal Engine)