Congressmen will no longer be allowed to have Tiktok on their work cell phones, but some voices are even calling for a nationwide ban on the social network. Is Tiktok really that dangerous?

Politicians in many countries around the world are busy with a single app: Critics see Tiktok as a potential cyber tool for China’s rulers. Given Ruvic / Reuters

A cell phone app with short videos is turning the hair of America’s politicians gray. Republicans and Democrats are arguing about how to deal with Tiktok – the extremely popular video platform from China, which has turned heads in America, especially among teenagers. And within its parent company, the Chinese Communist Party holds a seat on the board.