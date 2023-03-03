12
Congressmen will no longer be allowed to have Tiktok on their work cell phones, but some voices are even calling for a nationwide ban on the social network. Is Tiktok really that dangerous?
A cell phone app with short videos is turning the hair of America’s politicians gray. Republicans and Democrats are arguing about how to deal with Tiktok – the extremely popular video platform from China, which has turned heads in America, especially among teenagers. And within its parent company, the Chinese Communist Party holds a seat on the board.
