At the end of the Lunar New Year holiday, Epic Games gave away limited-time free games as usual on Friday. One is the story narrative game “Adios”, which describes the underworld members washing their hands in the gold basin, and the other is the God’s perspective shooting survival game “Hell is Others”, as long as you log in to the EGS store to receive the game, it can be permanently saved to the collection library.

“Adios” developed by the independent development team Mischief is a cinematic first-person game. The player plays a pig farmer in Kansas. Decided to wash their hands, the mafia deliberately sent a “friend” to persuade, and the protagonist’s response will determine the direction of the plot.

“Hell is Others” is a survival shooting game jointly developed by Strelka Games and Yonder. Players play the role of Adam Smithson, a resident of “Century City”, a dark city full of various monsters. However, in order for him to cultivate a potted plant that can suck blood, Adam also Become a killer who plunders blood in the night of this city.

This work adopts top-down shooting and PvPvE survival gameplay. Players take the elevator to the city to fight every day, and return home within a time limit, cultivate potted plants to upgrade abilities, and even customize characters and apartment decorations.

Epic Games Store’s free game “Paperland” is only available for free this weekDeadline at 00:00 on February 3, Taiwan timewhich can be stored permanently after receipt.