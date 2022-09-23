Epic Games is also giving away two games for free for a limited time this week. One is ARK: Survival Evolved, which was sent by Steam a while ago, and the other is the strategy game Gloomhaven, which was launched last year and was extremely well received. , as long as you log in to the EGS store to pick up the game, it can be permanently saved to the collection library.

“Gloomhaven” was developed by the British game team Flaming Fowl Studios. Most of the studio members are from Lionhead Studios, the “Fable” team, and this work is the Roguelike card battle they launched in October 2021. Chess adventure game.

The style of “Gloomhaven” is rich in the style of “Dungeons and Dragons” board games. Players control a team to shuttle through dangerous dungeons. They must use the specialties and skills of each character to break through difficulties, upgrade or purchase equipment and fight for survival. , the game has received more than 80% of the praise in nearly 10,000 comments on Steam.

The limited-time free period of “Gloomhaven” and “Ark: Survival Evolved” on the Epic Games Store will only end at 23:00 on September 29th, and you can save it permanently after receiving it.

In addition, the games that Epic Games will give away next week are “Runbow” and “The Drone Racing League Simulator”.