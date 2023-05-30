Home » The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt has sold over 50 million copies – The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt has sold over 50 million copies

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt has sold over 50 million copies – The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

CD Projekt Red’s The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt once held the record for Game of the Year award, so it deservedly sold well even before the Netflix show arrived. However, Henry Cavill’s interpretation of Geralt did provide an incredible boost, as the game’s sales jumped from 20 million copies in 2015 to last year in the months leading up to the show. 40 million copies in the summer. You’d think things would slow down from there, but that’s far from the case.

The Polish company revealed that The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt has now sold more than 50 million copies. Yes, it sold another 10 million units last year, a feat the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series versions launched in December will likely take a large part of the credit for.

Even more impressive, the entire Witcher series has sold 75+ million copies, which means the third game is two-thirds of them. It’s no wonder The Witcher 4, The Witcher Remake, and several spinoffs are in the works, considering this massive and continuing success.

