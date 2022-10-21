“Persona 5 Royal Edition” developed by SEGA’s ATLUS, after years of exclusive PS platform, is finally officially available on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Game Pass, Windows, PlayStation 5, Nintendo today (21) Released on Switch and Steam.

This is the first port of Persona 5 Royal Edition, which was released on PS4 in 2019. The young protagonist played by the player transferred to a high school in “Tokyo” for some reason, and at the same time he began to have a strange dream: “You are the ‘prisoner’ of fate, and in the near future, you will face destruction.”

In order to achieve the mission of “rebirth” that he was given, and to save people from evil desires, the protagonist who became a phantom thief met various people and formed a special bond. During the daytime, he is an extremely ordinary high school student, but after school, he transforms into a phantom thief who steals the twisted desires of fallen adults.

Although it is a turn-based RPG game, the design is in place in all aspects. Persona 5 is highly rated all over the world. After its launch today, although the evaluation is not enough, it has won overwhelming praise.

At the same time, the official also started to hold character popularity votes. Interested players can go to the official fan page to participate, and have the opportunity to win gifts such as Switch consoles.