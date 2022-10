A clinician who made a career out of college. Orazio Schillacithe new Minister of Health, is 56 years old and has been rector of the University of Tor Vergata in Rome since 2019. His is the last name circulated among those of the candidates for the post and in the end he won it, bypassing Guido Rasi e Francesco Roccathanks to the line held by Giorgia Meloni.