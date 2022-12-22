When it comes to computer installation, most people’s appeal is that the faster the performance, the better the budget is.However, now someone is doing the oppositeinstalled the slowest PC in the world, the R15 single-core running score is only 17 points, and the performance is not even one percent of the Core i9-13900K.

This slowest PC was made by foreign media editors. Although it is in pursuit of the best performance, the components used are not very old, but some very peculiar ones.

The motherboard is a rare BTX specification, from a Dell desktop, and the processor is an Intel Celeron D. Because the radiator is too huge, the graphics card cannot be installed. The Fury X graphics card is finally connected with an NZXT PCIe adapter cable.

The hard disk is a 160GB mechanical hard disk, the power supply is P750GM, and the operating system installed is Windows Vista. Such a PC can be said to have assembled a combination of many special hardware and software, but it is very modern, still 64 Bit CPU and operating system, support PCIe graphics card.

After the installation, of course, you have to run the score test, and the result is also “successful” to create the lowest record, Cinebench R15 single thread score 17, you must know that the Core i9-13900K single core score is above 2300 points, this performance is less than 1% of the latter one.

