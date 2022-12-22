Home Technology The world’s slowest PC was born with a single-core running score of less than one percent of Core i9-13900K | XFastest News
Technology

The world’s slowest PC was born with a single-core running score of less than one percent of Core i9-13900K | XFastest News

by admin
The world’s slowest PC was born with a single-core running score of less than one percent of Core i9-13900K | XFastest News

When it comes to computer installation, most people’s appeal is that the faster the performance, the better the budget is.However, now someone is doing the oppositeinstalled the slowest PC in the world, the R15 single-core running score is only 17 points, and the performance is not even one percent of the Core i9-13900K.

This slowest PC was made by foreign media editors. Although it is in pursuit of the best performance, the components used are not very old, but some very peculiar ones.

The motherboard is a rare BTX specification, from a Dell desktop, and the processor is an Intel Celeron D. Because the radiator is too huge, the graphics card cannot be installed. The Fury X graphics card is finally connected with an NZXT PCIe adapter cable.

The hard disk is a 160GB mechanical hard disk, the power supply is P750GM, and the operating system installed is Windows Vista. Such a PC can be said to have assembled a combination of many special hardware and software, but it is very modern, still 64 Bit CPU and operating system, support PCIe graphics card.

After the installation, of course, you have to run the score test, and the result is also “successful” to create the lowest record, Cinebench R15 single thread score 17, you must know that the Core i9-13900K single core score is above 2300 points, this performance is less than 1% of the latter one.

source of information

Further reading:

See also  First Dwarf announces new trailer for Xbox - First Dwarf - Gamereactor

You may also like

In less than two years, “Thylacine Attack: Full...

How to play like this?Microsoft wants to push...

How to play like this?Microsoft wants to push...

Microsoft may plan to launch a lower-priced subscription...

Musk won’t relinquish leadership of Twitter easily. But...

The seat belt: a journey to discover an...

Musk won’t relinquish leadership of Twitter easily. But...

Five TV series that you missed in 2022...

Digital trade in manufacturing in Italy must grow

PlayStation Festive Limited-Time Offer Launches Today Up to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy