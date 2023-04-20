The world’s thinnest laptop comes from ASUS!The new Zenbook S 13 OLED (UX5304) 13-inch OLED notebook and Vivobook’s new notebook and Lumina OLED display are officially released

ASUS released the latest Zenbook and Vivobook series notebook computers! These include the world‘s thinnest 13-inch OLED notebook Zenbook S 13 OLED (UX5304), Zenbook 14X OLED (UX3404), Vivobook S 14 OLED (S5404), Vivobook S 15 OLED (S5504), and ASUS Lumina OLED screens are also launched simultaneously. And it is announced that it will cooperate with the famous streetwear brand A Bathing Ape® (BAPE®) to launch the ASUS Vivobook S 15 OLED BAPE® joint limited edition notebook!

Extremely thin, light, beautiful and high-efficiency Zenbook S 13 OLED (UX5304)

The world‘s thinnest 13-inch OLED laptop Zenbook S 13 OLED (UX5304), available in “Rock Gray” and “Gentlemen’s Blue” colors, up to 13th generation Intel® Core™ i7 processor, equipped with 16 GB LPDDR5 memory and 512 GB PCIe® 4.0 SSD; featuring a 16:10 2.8K (2880 x 1800) ASUS Lumina OLED display that is Dolby Vision, PANTONE® and VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black 500 certified!

The fuselage structure uses recycled metal and plastic, reducing the carbon footprint by more than 50%. It is also packaged in FSC™ certified paper without plastic or glue. The thickness is only 1 cm, and the weight of the body is only 1 kg. Long-lasting 63 Wh battery for all-day on-the-go.

Among them, the “Rock Gray” color scheme adopts the exclusive ASUS plasma ceramic aluminum alloy. Through the immersion process with minimal impact on the environment, it achieves a better texture of the back cover, improves wear resistance, heat dissipation, hardness and service life, and adds a rock-like texture. The natural appearance and texture of , will be available in Taiwan from now on!

If you make an appointment at a designated store, you can get an exquisite gift. For details, please refer to: Zenbook S 13 OLED pre-order an appointment; log in to the official website before May 14 to get a double gift (ASUS 100W 3-hole GaN world’s smallest fast charger, ASUS Marshmallow wireless slider Mouse, the total value exceeds NT$3,000), suggested price: NT$48,900; for details, please refer to: Zenbook S 13 OLED (UX5304)

Vivobook X BAPE Joint Trendy Camouflage Attack 2023

ASUS announces its partnership with the famous streetwear brand A Bathing Ape® (BAPE®) to jointly launch BAPE’s first notebook computer in 30 years – ASUS Vivobook S 15 OLED BAPE® limited edition, laptop case, mouse, Baby Milo® figure A full set of accessories, such as BAPE and Vivobook, combined with the dynamic style of BAPE and Vivobook, adopts BAPE’s exclusive camouflage design, leading the market trend.

Follow the first-hand listing news: ASUS Vivobook S 15 OLED BAPE® Limited Edition

Stunning, reliable and upgraded ASUS Lumina OLED display

ASUS launched the ASUS Lumina OLED screen, which has a higher level of contrast and color breadth. It has passed PANTONE®, VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black professional-level verification, and the factory is calibrated to Delta E < 1. In addition, ASUS Splendid color gamut management, OLED saving Powered by ASUS Tru2Life technology, TÜV Rheinland low blue light certification, ASUS OLED Care anti-burn-in and US military durability make it even more reliable!

Lightweight, excellent and original beauty. Li Zenbook 14X OLED (UX3404)

Zenbook 14X OLED (UX3404) is equipped with up to 13th Generation Intel® Core™ i9-13900H processor, professional-grade NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3050 graphics card, 32 GB ultra-fast LPDDR5 memory and 1 TB PCIe 4.0 SSD, powerful performance in a thin and light design . The enlarged 14.5-inch 16:10 2.8K 120 Hz ASUS Lumina OLED display and long-lasting 10-hour 70 Wh battery make your mobile life even more powerful. There are pleasant warm placer gold and elegant dark gray to choose from. The warm placer gold back cover is made of new environmentally friendly plasma ceramic aluminum alloy. The ceramic stone texture is warm to the touch and durable. Suggested selling price: starting from NT$58,900; for details, please refer to: Zenbook 14X OLED (UX3404)

Wonderful and Innovative Colored and Bright ASUS Vivobook S 14 / 15 OLED (S5404 /S5504)

With a screen-to-body ratio of up to 88%, and a Harman Kardon and Dolby Atmos-certified audio system, the ASUS Vivobook S series realizes a seamless work and entertainment experience. The 14.5-inch ASUS Vivobook S 14 OLED (S5404) and 15.6-inch ASUS Vivobook S 15 OLED (S5504) weigh 1.5 kg and 1.7 kg respectively, making them light and portable. All are equipped with the 13th generation Intel® Core™ i5-13500H processor, with amazing performance; 2.8K 120 Hz ASUS Lumina OLED screen, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut and professional-grade color rendering, creating a vivid visual feast. The unique midnight black and cool silver two-color options, combined with the classic elements of Vivobook: raised logo on the metal cover, Enter key stripe decoration and orange ESC key, show your personal attitude! Suggested selling price: starting from NT$38,900, for details, please refer to: ASUS Vivobook S 14 OLED (S5404); ASUS Vivobook S 15 OLED (S5504)

