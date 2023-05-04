Home » There is a strange bug in iOS / iPadOS, and the original Siri cannot set the schedule for the 31st
Technology

There is a strange bug in iOS / iPadOS, and the original Siri cannot set the schedule for the 31st

by admin
There is a strange bug in iOS / iPadOS, and the original Siri cannot set the schedule for the 31st

News on May 3, according to foreign technology media AppleInsider, after upgrading the iOS / iPadOS 16.4.1 update, iPhone and iPad users with visual impairments will not be able to use Siri to set the calendar schedule for the 31st day.

In the “Calendar” app that comes with the iPhone or iPad, you can create and edit schedules, add travel items or work meetings, etc., and set reminders to prevent yourself from forgetting, without the need for other third-party software. It can be added through Siri voice commands. As long as you say “Hey, Siri” to Siri, and then tell her the time and content of the schedule, such as “set a meeting at 9 o’clock tomorrow morning”, it will be on your calendar. The itinerary will be displayed and remind you when the itinerary is due.

During Tech Talk, Victoria BC Radio’s live phone show, the station’s host receives a call from a visually impaired man named Gail. Gail said that after she updated iOS / iPadOS 16.4.1, when she wanted to set the calendar schedule for the 31st day through Siri, Siri would automatically set the calendar schedule for the 31st day to the 30th day, and she could not use Siri voice command mode to modify.

Later, through follow-up reports, it was learned that Alan Perry, the host of CFAX 1070 radio, tried various methods later, and also created a variety of methods including week elements in the schedule on the 31st, but in the end he could not set the schedule on the 31st and ended in failure. .

You may also like

AMD officially launches Ryzen 7040U series Zen 4...

Buy cheap Eleglide M1 Plus from 720€ (05/2023)

These paid apps are free today

MediaMarkt is selling the Samsung Galaxy S23 with...

Xbox may not have been involved in Redfall’s...

Electric SUV from the cult brand Jeep is...

Google says goodbye to the password: here comes...

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom...

Albrecht DR56C in the test: Handy DAB+/FM tuner...

Less revival, more future please

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy