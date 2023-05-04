There is a strange bug in iOS / iPadOS, and the original Siri cannot set the schedule for the 31st

News on May 3, according to foreign technology media AppleInsider, after upgrading the iOS / iPadOS 16.4.1 update, iPhone and iPad users with visual impairments will not be able to use Siri to set the calendar schedule for the 31st day.

In the “Calendar” app that comes with the iPhone or iPad, you can create and edit schedules, add travel items or work meetings, etc., and set reminders to prevent yourself from forgetting, without the need for other third-party software. It can be added through Siri voice commands. As long as you say “Hey, Siri” to Siri, and then tell her the time and content of the schedule, such as “set a meeting at 9 o’clock tomorrow morning”, it will be on your calendar. The itinerary will be displayed and remind you when the itinerary is due.

During Tech Talk, Victoria BC Radio’s live phone show, the station’s host receives a call from a visually impaired man named Gail. Gail said that after she updated iOS / iPadOS 16.4.1, when she wanted to set the calendar schedule for the 31st day through Siri, Siri would automatically set the calendar schedule for the 31st day to the 30th day, and she could not use Siri voice command mode to modify.

Later, through follow-up reports, it was learned that Alan Perry, the host of CFAX 1070 radio, tried various methods later, and also created a variety of methods including week elements in the schedule on the 31st, but in the end he could not set the schedule on the 31st and ended in failure. .