There is someone in the world who creates works of art with diamond dust

Some time ago a work of art was made made entirely of diamond powder. Dutch artist Peter Westerhof’s creation has attracted worldwide attention, due to the use of such precious material.

However, Westerhof did not choose this material to create a media buzz: during his travels in South Africa, he had the opportunity to admire many works made with this raw material. It is after these experiences that the idea of ​​making something using diamond dust abounds in his mind. Nonetheless, the Dutchman’s creations seem to distance themselves from South African products, honing new techniques for the processing of this precious “flour”.

His latest artwork was “The Diamond Skull” and was auctioned off for 8 million euros… Well, it seems too little, given the 50,000 carats of diamond dust employed for the construction. According to critics, this is one of the most beautiful works that make use of this particular artistic technique.

Taking a moment away from what may be an artistic choice, the use of diamond dust also has advantages in terms of conservation: given the almost indestructibility of the material, these creations are destined to last over time. In short, a diamond is forever!

