Park rangers are trained in mountain and rescue techniques

ASEGUIM members and rescuers have contributed their contingent in high mountain rescues.

From April 24 to 27, 2023, 17 park rangers from the protected areas: Chimborazo Faunal Production Reserve, Los Ilinizas Ecological Reserve, Antisana National Park and Riobamba Tourism authorities, were part of the first training day on “Basic Techniques of Mountain and Rescue”. The learning session was given by rescuers and members of the Rescue Group (GRA) of the Ecuadorian Association of Mountain Guides (ASEGUIM) and took place in various settings of the Chimborazo Fauna Production Reserve. According to the instructors, since the park ranger is that actor who is in the territory and in the event of an incident is the first to go to provide his contingent, the ASEGUIM Rescue Group saw the need to contribute with this training to work together, using the same language and criteria to face an emergency.

“By providing them with a base of tools and techniques, we generate a better prepared park ranger with specific training within their field of action. In this way, it can help quickly and efficiently in certain situations.” ASEGUIM rescuers highlighted that this day is just the beginning of an extensive and specific training for the park ranger, taking into account that each protected area has a specific territory with diverse and unique scenarios, therefore each one must handle skills attached to their reality. (12)

