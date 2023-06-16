there was a meeting with Giorgia Meloni on AI

About a year has now passed since the meeting between Elon Musk and Pope Francis, but the entrepreneur has now returned to visit Italy. Among the local politicians met on this occasion by Musk, we find Antonio Tajani and Giorgia Meloni. In case you’re wondering, sure: artificial intelligence was also discussed.

In fact, just take a look at the tweets published by the two personalities mentioned above on June 15, 2023 to better understand the reasons for Musk’s presence in Palazzo Chigi. In this regard, in a Giorgia Meloni’s tweet everything is described as “a very fruitful meeting and a moment of great cordiality where we addressed some crucial issues: innovation, opportunities and risks of artificial intelligence, European market rules and birth rate. Forward towards the future challenges that unite us“.

In addition to the theme of AI, the question of the birth rate does not go unnoticed. In the past, in fact, statements by Musk had arrived on the falling birth rate in Italy, so it is not surprising that at least reference was also made to this issue during the meeting with Giorgia Meloni. However, the entrepreneur did not only meet the President of the Council of Ministers of the Italian Republic, as, as previously mentioned, there was also an opportunity to discuss with Antonio TajaniMinister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

In a Antonio Tajani’s tweets it is read: “We talked about automotive and aerospace, sectors where Italy has manpower and cutting-edge technology. Ready to collaborate on the challenges of our time such as the cybersicurezza. I complimented his entrepreneurial achievements“. During the meeting, Tajani also told the entrepreneur that Italy is the best country in which to invest, also in terms of electric cars. In short, Musk discussed many issues with our own politicians, invariably arriving at aboard a white Tesla and apparently also being accompanied by our local Andrea Stroppa, who collaborates with him.