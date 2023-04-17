there will also be Macbook Air and Mac Pro M2

By now the confirmations are so numerous that it seems almost a certainty: the 15″ Macbook Air will arrive at WWDC, with a launch set for early June. Now, however, Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman reiterates that two Macbooks will arrive at WWDCtogether – perhaps – with a new Mac Studio and a new Mac Pro.

In recent days, both analyst Ross Young and Mark Gurman himself had already expressed their views on the launch of the 15″ Macbook Air M2, who in the last few hours has returned to the question, reiterating that the laptop arriving in June it will not feature an Apple M3 chipbut will mount an M2 SoC, the same as the 13″ Macbook Air M2 released in mid-2022.

As for the new generation 13″ Macbook Pro, the Bloomberg reporter explained that it is in the works at Apple, and that its development is at a sufficiently advanced stage to suggest a launch during the WWDC. However, the unknown factor of the chip remains: in July 2022, in fact, Apple launched another 13 “Macbook Pro, which mounted a “basic” M2 chip. The new laptop, therefore, should use an M2 Pro or M2 Max SoC, or even a chip M3 di Apple Silicon to distance itself sufficiently from its predecessor.

With regard to the two desktops, however, we have known for some time that Apple should launch a new generation Mac Pro: the device will complete the transition from Intel to Apple Silicon and will feature an M2 Extreme chip, whose architecture should look like a “fusion” of four M2 Max chips. In fact, last year, Mac Studio’s M1 Ultra chip was achieved by merging two M1 Max chips, the which means that the M2 Extreme chip could be as powerful as two hypothetical M2 Ultra SoCs.

Just the M2 Ultra chip should be on both basic configurations of the new Mac Pro than on those high-end of the new Mac Studio M2. Indeed, Gurman confirmed that “there are two follow-ups for Mac Studio, but it’s not clear when they will come out”: probably, the two devices to which the journalist refers are the Mac Studio M2, which will arrive with M2 Max or M2 Ultra chips, and the Mac Pro M2, arriving with M2 Ultra or M2 Extreme chips. According to Gurman, however, at least the Mac Pro M2 could arrive at WWDC 2023while for the Mac Studio the most probable launch window is early 2024.