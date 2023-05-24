Thermaltake launches see-through The Tower 200 panoramic vertical mini chassis compatible with 4090 graphics cards | XFastest News

Thermaltake, a high-end computer DIY, case, power supply, radiator, gaming peripheral and memory brand, today launched the see-through The Tower 200 panoramic vertical mini case, which can install a 4090 graphics card and a 280mm all-in-one water cooling The mini ITX case of the radiator is compact and does not take up space, and can support high-end hardware configurations. In order to take into account the panoramic view and heat dissipation performance, the TG front panel is retained, and the left and right sides of the fuselage are replaced with mesh ventilation panels, and two 140mm CT140 system cooling fans are installed to enhance heat dissipation. The Tower 200 is a powerful mini ITX case that can meet your needs for both appearance and performance.

The Tower 200 continues the classic vertical body design, creating more flexible space for office and entertainment with a small footprint. Perfect ventilation configuration, so that players don’t have to worry about the common heat dissipation problems of mini-cases. Cold air enters from the sides and bottom of the case, while hot air is exhausted from the top and rear of the case, keeping the inside of the case at a low temperature. In addition to the built-in CT140 140mm system cooling fans on the top and rear of the case, gamers can also install other parts by themselves to make the heat dissipation of the case more excellent. The right side of the case can support two 120/140mm fans or a 280mm all-in-one heat sink. In addition, the detachable fan bracket saves you the cumbersome installation process, and the detachable filter design ensures excellent dust-proof effect.

The Tower 200 is small in size, but it still performs well in terms of hardware support. It can accommodate a CPU cooler with a height of 200mm, a GPU graphics card with a length of 380mm, and a power supply with a length of 220mm. It is also compatible with a A 4090 high-end graphics card and an ATX 3.0 power supply allow players to use the latest high-end components to create a dream machine. Not only that, the included graphics card bracket keeps the graphics card from shaking during use and handling. The convenient I/O interface has two sets of USB 3.0, one set of USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type C, and one set of HD audio jacks, providing high-performance transmission speed for various devices. If you want to sublimate the appearance of the case, you can purchase a 3.9-inch TFT-LCD LCD screen accessory set. Through the TT RGB Plus 2.0 software, the real-time information, time, and weather of the computer system can be displayed on the screen, and even video with any resolution can be played. JPG or GIF files.

As a new product of The Tower case series, the see-through The Tower 200 panoramic upright mini case has excellent cooling performance, and can support a 4090 graphics card and a 280mm radiator. It is compact and powerful, saving you space and cooling efficiently!

Perspective The Tower 200 Panoramic Upright Mini Case Product Features

Classic upright body design

The Tower 200 continues the classic upright body design and is more compact, creating more flexible space for office and entertainment.

The right side of the case can accommodate a 280mm radiator

The Tower 200 is small in size, but it still performs well in terms of heat dissipation without any compromise. A 280mm radiator can be installed on the right side of the case to effectively cool the inside of the case and maintain the normal operation of the system.

Built-in 2 CT140 system cooling fans

There are two built-in 140mm PWM system cooling fans on the top and rear of the case to provide good heat dissipation for the case.

Flexible installation is up to you

The right side of The Tower 200 can accommodate two 120/140mm fans or a 280mm radiator. The detachable fan bracket saves the cumbersome installation process. Flexible installation is up to you.

There is no need to worry too much about heat dissipation. The Tower 200 has a perfect air intake and exhaust design, which keeps the inside of the case at a low temperature.

Drip-tight and dust-proof protection

There are detachable filter designs at the rear of the case, inside and below the sides to prevent dust and reduce dust accumulation.

Excellent Internal Expansion Extreme Cooling Solution

The Tower 200 has excellent internal expansion, which can accommodate a 200mm high CPU cooler, a 380mm long GPU graphics card (without power protection case), a 220mm long power supply, two 2.5” SSDs on the right bracket, two 2.5 3.5-inch SSD or two 3.5-inch HDDs (no fan installed on the rear) behind the motherboard. This mini ITX case has good heat dissipation performance, and two CT140 fans are built in the top and rear of the case to enhance heat dissipation. In addition, a 120mm or 140mm fan can be installed above the power protection case, and a 280mm integrated water-cooling radiator can be installed on the right side of the case.

There is one set of USB 3.2 (Gen 2) Type C and two sets of USB 3.0 on the I/O interface, providing high-performance transmission speed for your various devices.

Full modularization and flexible use

The fully modular design from side panels, brackets to installation slots allows players to fully enjoy the fun of assembling from scratch and create their own unique system.

Perspective The Tower 200 panoramic upright mini case product official website

See through The Tower 200 Panoramic Upright Mini Case:

https://tw.thermaltake.com/the-tower-200-mini-chassis.html

See Through The Tower 200 Panoramic Upright Mini Case – Snow White:

https://tw.thermaltake.com/the-tower-200-snow-mini-chassis.html

See Through The Tower 200 Panoramic Upright Mini Case Video

product video

System heat test