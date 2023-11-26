These 27 Black Friday offers are still available – but only for a short time

MediaMarkt and Saturn are offering the best deals of the year for Black Friday. Now is your last chance to get discounts on numerous items. We took a closer look at the offers and revealed which ones are best.

Black Friday at MediaMarkt & Saturn in the price check

You currently have the chance to join the… Black Friday offers from MediaMarkt and Saturn to strike (view promotion at MediaMarkt). Whether it’s a television, tablet or memory card – there are bargains in almost all categories. In addition, shipping on discounted items is often free. Please note that the prices are only up to November 27, 2023 (8:59 a.m.) apply and particularly popular products can be sold out early. We have summarized the best deals for you below.



MediaMarkt Black Friday: These are the 27 best deals

We have compared the prices of the current Black Friday campaign with those of other retailers and present them to you below the best current bargains.

Nintendo Switch OLED-Modell + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

OLED-Version der Nintendo Switch, Rot/Blaue Joy-Cons, Bundle mit Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Download-Code) + 3 Monate Switch Online.

Sony Xperia 10 V (128 GB)

Instead of 379 euros. Compact smartphone with Snapdragon 695, 6.1 inch FHD+ AMOLED display, 60 Hz, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB storage (expandable), 3.5 mm jack, 5,000 mAh, Android 13. Model year 2023.

Dyson V15 Detect Absolute (2023)

Instead of 799 euros RRP: stick vacuum with 660 watts and 3 suction/cleaning modes (Eco-Auto-Boost), light beam especially for hard floors and up to 60 minutes running time.

Apple AirPods mit Ladecase (2. Generation)

Instead of 149 euros RRP: In-ear headphones with Bluetooth in white.

Apple iPad Wi-Fi (9. Generation 2021)

Instead of 429 euros RRP: iOS tablet with 10.2-inch display and 64 GB of memory.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 WiFi

Instead of 209.99 euros: 10.5-inch tablet with 32 GB of memory, 3 GB of RAM and Android 11.

Garmin Fenix 7 Smartwatch

Instead of 699.99 euros RRP: Elegant smartwatch with GPS, GLONASS, Galileo and many fitness functions. Compatible with Android and iOS systems.

Samsung Portable SSD T7 Touch

Instead of 244.99 euros RRP: External SSD hard drive.

LG 50NANO756QC (50 inches)

Instead of 829 euros RRP: 4K television with Smart TV functions, 60 Hz refresh rate, Active HDR with HDR10 Pro and HLG.

Philips 55PUS8108/12 LED-TV (55 Zoll)

Instead of 899 euros RRP: 4K television with Ambilight, 60 Hz, Dolby Vision, HDR10+ and HLG.

Philips 55OLED708/12 (55 inches)

Instead of 1,799 euros RRP: OLED 4K television with Ambilight, Smart TV functions, 120 Hz refresh rate and GoogleTV 12.

LG OLED55B39LA 4K-OLED-TV (55 Zoll)

OLED TV with 55 inches, 4K, Dolby Vision, HDR10, 120 Hz, 2× HDMI 2.1, VRR, triple tuner, model year 2023.

Samsung GQ55S90CAT QD-OLED TV, 55 inches

Instead of around 1,300 euros. 55 inch, OLED TV with Samsung’s own QD-OLED panel, HDR10+, anti-glare coating, 4× HDMI 2.1, model year 2023.

Samsung GU75CU7179 LED TV (75 inches)

Instead of 1,329 euros RRP: 4K television with Smart TV functions, HDR HLG, HDR10, HDR10+ and native refresh rate of 60 Hz.

Google Chromecast with Google TV (HD)

Instead of 37.99 euros: streaming player with full HD, remote control with voice recognition and power supply via USB-C.

DJI Mini 3 Fly More Combo & DJI RC Drohne

Instead of 818 euros: Offers a range of up to 10 km and takes breathtaking video recordings in 4K HDR quality.

Krups EA8108 Arabic Picto

Instead of 689.99 euros RRP: fully automatic coffee machine with stainless steel conical grinder, 1,450 watts and milk frothing nozzle. Easy to clean.

Tefal GC774D OptiGrill

Instead of 429.99 euros RRP: 4-in-1 contact grill

Tefal EY501D Easy Fry & Grill Classic+

Instead of 239.99 euros RRP: Hot air fryer/grill with 1550 watts in stainless steel/black.

HyperX Cloud II, Over-ear Gaming Headset

Instead of 99.99 euros RRP: Gaming headset with mute switch for the microphone. Compatible with PlayStation, PC and Xbox One.

JBL Charge Essential 2

Instead of 149.99 euros RRP: Bluetooth speaker with USB-C port and up to 20 hours of battery capacity.

Acer QG270S3 (27 Zoll)

Instead of 179 euros: Full HD gaming monitor with 4 ms response time and 180 Hz refresh rate.

Samsung 980 Pro (2 TB)

Instead of 174.99 euros RRP: Internal SSD with NVMe M.2, heatsink, PCIe 4.0 (up to 7,000 MB/s). Suitable for PS5.

Logitech G PRO Wireless

Instead of 139 euros RRP: gaming mouse with 25K DPI sensor, RGB lighting, programmable buttons and customizable game profiles.

Gopro Hero 12

Instead of 449.99 euros RRP: action camera with WLAN and touchscreen + dual battery charger and enduro battery as a bonus.

Samsung Evo Plus (microSD, 512 GB)

Instead of 31.90 euros: microSD card with 512 GB, up to 130 MBit/s transfer speed and SD adapter.

Roborock S8 Pro Ultra robot vacuum cleaner

Instead of 1,249 euros. Vacuum and mopping robots. Low maintenance thanks to the suction station. “Imtest” rating: Good (1.9).

Black Friday 2023 at MediaMarkt & Saturn

On Black Friday 2023 you can also expect great offers again at MediaMarkt and Saturn. Get excited big discounts in the fields of Electronics, household appliances, computers and accessories. Also Smartphones, gaming equipment, audio products as well as Fotografie-Equipment are reduced in price. There are also numerous deals for smart home fans. In order not to miss anything, it’s best to subscribe to the MediaMarkt newsletter and keep an eye on the website. Tip: Compare the prices in advance and create a wish list! On Black Friday you will of course also find a summary of the best offers here.

myMediaMarkt: What advantages does the bonus program offer?

MediaMarkt offers a bonus program called “myMediaMarkt”. With every purchase you collect points that can be exchanged for shopping vouchers. Since membership is completely free, it is particularly worthwhile for regular customers.

In addition to regular discount campaigns, members also benefit from these advantages:

If you have reached 10,000, 25,000 and 50,000 points, you will receive a MediaMarkt coupon worth 10, 25 or 50 euros. All invoices and receipts for past MediaMarkt purchases are saved in your club account. So if you want to exchange or return an item, you don’t have to look for the printed piece of paper, you can quickly find the proof in the app. Another advantage is the extension of the 0% financing from the usual 12 months to 20 months. The general exchange period of 14 days is doubled to 28 days for club members.

