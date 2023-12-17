These are all Samsung phones that are already receiving the December 2023 Android update

Samsung Deploys December 2023 Android Security Patch on a Dozen Smartphones

Samsung has once again proven its commitment to providing timely updates for its smartphones by promptly rolling out the latest December 2023 Android security patch. The South Korean tech giant has already updated a good handful of its smartphones with the latest security patch, showcasing its dedication to keeping devices secure.

Among the smartphones that have already received the December Android security patch is the Samsung Galaxy S23 series, highlighting Samsung’s swift action in ensuring that even its latest flagship devices are protected from potential security vulnerabilities.

Samsung’s speedy deployment of the December 2023 Android update places it in the league of brands known for prioritizing the security of their devices. The commitment is evident in the fact that the company has already updated almost a dozen smartphones in its portfolio with the latest security patch.

The 14 Samsung smartphones that are currently receiving the December 2023 security patch include devices from the Galaxy S, Galaxy Z, Galaxy Note, Galaxy A, Galaxy M, and Galaxy F series. The update addresses a total of 75 security vulnerabilities, with 54 issues resolved by Google and the rest by Samsung.

In addition to security enhancements, the new update also addresses general bugs within Samsung’s One UI user interface, further improving the overall performance and stability of the devices.

Samsung users can easily check if the December 2023 security patch is available for their devices by accessing the “Software update” section in the Settings of their smartphones. If the update is available, users can simply tap “Download and install” to ensure that their devices are protected by the latest security measures.

Samsung’s proactive approach to security updates is a testament to its dedication to providing a secure and reliable user experience for its customers. With the latest security patch now available for a range of high-end, mid-range, and entry-range Samsung phones, users can rest assured that their devices are equipped with the necessary protection to safeguard against potential security threats.

