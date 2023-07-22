These smart home products are on sale

Summer is here and with it begins the big summer sale at Tink. From July 19th to August 8th, interested parties can save a lot on a variety of Smart Home products. We have the best offers at a glance.

With the “tink summer sale” fans of smart home products can save a lot. Interested parties now have several weeks to snap up bargains on tink.at or tink.de. In this article we list the best offers and deals from tink.

Garden: Always a green lawn

There are attractive offers for all hobby gardeners in the summer sale. The Eve Aqua Smart Irrigation Control is available at a price of 109.95 euros instead of 149.95 euros when using code Aqua40. Or how about the GARDENA robotic lawnmower smart SILENO city 600 m² set: Here buyers also receive a free garage and a trimmer and save a total of 392.02 euros.

Light: mood lighting

The Ledvance SMART+ Garden Spot Wall & Spike RGBW WiFi set of 6 is available in the sale for only EUR 89.95 instead of EUR 522.98. Or the Philips Hue LED Spot Lily Basic Kit (set of 3) including the Philips Hue Bridge, which can save 150.03 euros if the code PH20 is used.

Safety: protection for the home

The Bosch Smart Home Starter Set fire protection with 6 smoke alarm devices (Gen. 2) is available for 399.95 euros instead of 579.65 euros, with the code Bosch30. Or get the eufyCam 3 Starter Set 2+1 with a free Solo IndoorCam Pan & Tilt – 2K for only 469 euros instead of 598.99 euros with the code eufy30.

More offers & categories

Also discover the offers in the areas of energy, entertainment, heating and household. From power stations and entertainment systems to heating controls and household appliances – the Tink Summer Sale has numerous bargains in store. Visit the offers page at tink.at and discover all offers of the summer sale, such as these top deals:

