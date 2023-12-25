They recover an iPhone 12 after 3 months underwater, will it still work?

iPhone 12 Survives 3 Months Underwater in California River

Some stories about iPhone water resistance capability sound like something out of a Hollywood movie. Like the time when an iPhone 11 survived in a lake 7 meters deep for a week. Today, we bring another incredible story, this time about a scuba diver who found an iPhone covered in algae after 3 months underwater.

While diving in the Stanislaus River in northern California, a submariner named Lee found an iPhone 12 that had spent 3 months at the bottom of the river. Lee contacted Apple Insider to tell the story, and apparently, after 3 months underwater, it was still functioning normally.

An iPhone Survival Story

The iPhone 12 has water resistance with IP68 certification, indicating that it is capable of functioning at a depth of 6 meters for 30 minutes. Apple products are not made to be submerged in water, and the company warns that damage caused by water is not covered by the warranty.

But this iPhone 12 doesn’t need it – after 3 months underwater, it continues to function apparently normally.

On November 12, Lee found the iPhone 12 covered in algae between some rocks at the bottom of the Estanislao River in northern California. After cleaning and letting it dry for a few days, on November 16, she managed to turn it on by connecting it to the power with a charger.

Surprisingly, the iPhone 12 didn’t have an unlock code, so Lee was able to access the phone’s photos and contacts. The most recent file on the device was a video filmed in the river on September 4, suggesting that the iPhone 12 had been submerged in the river since that day.

At the moment, Lee has not been able to find out who owns the iPhone 12, but plans to investigate by asking some of the contacts stored on the device.

As previously indicated, Apple does not cover the cost of repairs for damage caused by submerging an iPhone in water. So if your iPhone has been underwater for a long time, we recommend following specific steps. The fact that this iPhone has spent up to 3 months at the bottom of a river indicates that it is an iPhone 12 that is very worthwhile. It is a true survivor!

