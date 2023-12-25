Home » Hulk Hogan’s Baptism: A Turning Point in His Life and Faith
Former WWE wrestler Hulk Hogan makes a major life change by publicly sharing his recent baptism and conversion to Christianity. The former wrestler, whose real name is Terry Gene Bollea, took to social media to announce his and his wife’s baptism at Indian Rocks Beach Baptist Church. Hogan expressed his full dedication to Jesus, stating that it was the best day of his life and that it has brought him a sense of peace and love. This move comes after Hogan had previously shared about his Christian beliefs, stating that he accepted Christ as his savior at age 14. This public declaration of faith has been a significant event for the WWE Hall of Fame member, who described it as the “real main event” of his life. Hogan’s embrace of Christianity has come at a time when he has recently married his third wife, Sky Daily, marking a new chapter in his personal and spiritual journey.

