The seven stories of Leo Messi in his childhood that perhaps you didn’t know

Lionel Messi, known for his exceptional soccer skills, recently won a barefoot football-tennis tournament in his hometown of Rosario. The tournament was organized by Fabián Soldini, who brought Messi to Barcelona. Other notable players in the tournament included Renzo Ruggiero and Nacho Scocco. Despite tough competition, Messi emerged as the winner, playing barefoot. This event sheds light on Messi’s early days and showcases his natural talent for the sport.

In another story from Messi’s childhood, Diego Vallejos, a neighbor of the Messi family, recalled his school days with Messi. They attended the same school in Rosario, and their teacher often blushed when the bus driver, Richard, arrived. Vallejos reminisces about the simpler times when Messi was just a regular school kid.

Additionally, Bruno Milanesio, a former teammate of Messi at Newell’s, shared a humorous anecdote from their childhood. According to Milanesio, they once played little games at the traffic light on the corner to ask for coins from passing vehicles. Unfortunately, their collection was so low that they couldn’t even buy a soda to share.

Finally, Messi’s skill and competitive nature extended beyond the soccer field, as evidenced by a story shared by Milanesio. He revealed that Messi was a skilled video game player and once managed to win a game by cheating in a penalty shootout. This playful side of Messi gives fans a glimpse into his personality off the field.

