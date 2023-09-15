Home » This electric car can travel over 2,500 km on one battery charge
Technology

This electric car can travel over 2,500 km on one battery charge

by admin
This electric car can travel over 2,500 km on one battery charge

The fear among drivers that the range of an electric car is not sufficient is so present in Germany that a separate term has even been created for it: range anxiety. But with this electric car, even the biggest skeptics would be able to get from A to B without any worries.

The student car “muc022” makes its rounds through an aircraft hangar (Image: Viktoriya Zayika / MCube)

Admittedly, the vehicle is not suitable for everyday use. The performance is still impressive. A team from the Technical University of Munich succeeded in designing an electric car that could travel 2,573.79 kilometers on just a single battery charge.

The new world record – the previous one was around 1,608 kilometers – required a travel time of around 99 hours. We drove and slept in an empty airport hangar in Munich. “With the world record, our students are not just demonstrating their sporting ambition. There’s more to it: They want to shape the future of mobility sustainably,” said Science Minister Markus Blume.

Here they are celebrating their success on Munich’s Marienplatz during the IAA Mobility 2023 (Image: Viktoriya Zayika / MCube)

For the record run, the students had to consider several factors. In addition to a large battery with an output of 15.5 kilowatt hours, a design that was as aerodynamic as possible with a resistance value of 0.159 (cW) and a low vehicle weight of just 170 kilograms were also required. In the end, the vehicle recorded a consumption of 0.6 kilowatt hours per 100 kilometers. For comparison: extremely economical series vehicles consume around 13 kWh per 100 kilometers.

See also  Growing cyberattacks in healthcare, the Clusit report

What: TUM

You may also like

Nintendo Announces Release of ‘Romance of the Three...

Advanced technologies and their dependence on strategic raw...

Nintendo Direct Fall 2023: Exciting New Mario Games...

Greentech Vattenfall is planning further wind farms in...

Covid, high mortality in Val Seriana favored by...

Exploring the Enhanced Open World and Diverse Gameplay...

This is what the new UBS-C connection means...

iPhone 15 vs. iPhone 14: A Closer Look...

Sam Altman: «The biggest surprise? When we realized...

Square Enix Announces Demo Releases for ‘STAR OCEAN...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy