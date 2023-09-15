The route that connects Villa Santa Rosa, Carreta Quemada and Toro Pujio will be called Cura Brochero

The governor of Córdoba, Juan Schiaretti, visited this Thursday the work of the Brochero Niño Park, which is located in Villa Santa Rosa de Río Primero. The president’s tour took place within the framework of the 10th anniversary of the beatification of the Gaucho Priest.

On the occasion, Schiaretti was received by the parish priest Pablo Liendo, who highlighted the figure of Priest Brochero.

”I am happy to be here, sharing the 10th anniversary of when our Gaucho Priest was declared Blessed, since from there the path to his sanctification began,” said the governor. And he added: “It fills us with emotion to follow his example and the mandate that he left to all of us who work for the common good. We also feel the legitimate pride that the first Argentine Saint is from Córdoba and is from here, from Villa Santa Rosa, who was born in Carreta Quemada and developed this great path.”

After remembering the life of Brochero, Governor Schiaretti announced that the route that connects the towns of Villa Santa Rosa de Río Primero with Carreta Quemada and Toro Pujio will be named after “Cura Brochero.”

Likewise, the president expressed that the entrance to the Brochero Theme Park will be improved for the better reception of religious tourism, one of the booming global phenomena to which Córdoba adheres, through the vindication of the figure of the Gaucho Priest.

Schiaretti and his delegation toured the recreation space located on the southeastern bank of the Suquía River and which has an area of ​​more than 12,900 square meters.

The central objective of the work is to become a tribute to the first years of the life of the Saint from Cordoba. The purpose of the park will be to highlight and value a new religious tourist route within the town where Brochero lived. During the tour, the provincial leader commented that “the work will surely be completed in the coming months.”

The head of the Córdoba Tourism Agency, Alejandro Lastra, was also present during the visit. The official accompanied the governor and highlighted the importance of religious tourism for the development of the region, while highlighting the twinning with the Camino de Santiago for its significance. “The twinning, just as it will allow us from Argentina to get to know the Camino de Santiago, which is one of the routes that has the largest number of pilgrims, it also means that from there they will get to know the work and the path of Cura Brochero,” said Lastra. ”

This will mean that tourism coming from another part of the world will have the possibility of traveling along the Camino de Brochero,” Lastra explained about the agreement signed this year by the Government of Córdoba and the community of Santiago de Compostela.

For his part, the mayor of Santa Rosa de Río Primero, Víctor Kieffer, highlighted: “We are very happy, because here will be one of the most important points that the Camino de Brochero will have; “This path of religious tourism that unites towns in Córdoba and promotes the figure of our Gaucho Priest.”

In turn, the parish priest Pablo Liendo stated: “Whenever we talk about Priest Brochero, for those of us who celebrate him, we do so in memory of everything that the priest did apostolically in Traslasierra.”

”For us, in a special way, Priest Brochero is an invitation to value the gift of faith that God has given us. The challenge is to let that faith take root in our hearts and produce that flower and that fruit also in our daily lives,” he said.

New space and concretion of the Brochero Niño Park

The construction of the Brochero Niño Park will have three multimedia centers. They will have the format of small theater rooms in which the most important historical moments of the Saint’s youth and those places related to his figure such as the Camino del Pilgrim and the Cura Brochero Theme Park in Villa will be projected. Priest Brochero.

In addition, administrative offices, a public toilet block, a buffet and a multipurpose room that incorporates a fence and a hierarchical entrance portal will be installed on the property.

As part of the visitor route, the property will have trails, meeting spaces for social interaction with the aim of promoting a shared meaning.

Legacy of Priest Brochero and religious tourism

The objective of the park is to publicize the legacy of Brochero, religious tourism, promote work, culture and education.

Based on these axes, the purpose will be to train, promote and carry out actions that contribute to collaborating with the care of the environment.

In this sense, a new construction center is being promoted for the community of Villa Santa Rosa de Río Primero, enhanced by its landscape capacity.

On the other hand, an environment is created with the intention of fortifying a place of rest, prayer, walks or rest for the general public. In this way, it seeks to guarantee sustainable development as a model for future interventions near the Suquía River.

