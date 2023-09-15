Constant electrical failures persist in Maturín

Once again, users and merchants in the center of Maturín had to endure the intense midday heat, as well as the drop in Internet service.

By the light of candles and candles, the people of Maturin waited for the electricity to arrive.

Twice the central hull of Maturin It was left without electricity this Thursday. The first blackout occurred at 12:40 noon and then at 1:50 p.m.

Once again, users and merchants in the city center had to endure the intense midday heat, as well as the drop in Internet service.

In businesses, points of sale were inactive as well as the biopayment system. Few establishments have power plants to solve the situation.

The people of Monagas are attentive to the delicate situation of the electrical service throughout the country, due to the massive failure that occurred last Wednesday, September 13, when at least 19 states, including Monagas, were subject to electricity fluctuations and blackouts.

Many showed their concern in Maturín about the state of their appliances. There was no shortage of people who burned a television, which at this time is quite expensive to replace.

Meanwhile, Corpoelec has not commented on the matter, but it is presumed that there are problems with national supply from Guayana.

Many fear that a new national blackout will occur, like the one on March 7, 2019 when at 4:55 pm the longest in the country’s history was recorded when for 5 days, Venezuela as a whole was left in the dark.

Also read:

They analyze the reform of the ordinance of the Municipal Institute of Parks and Tourism