Home » Man Arrested for Shooting and Killing Person in Dallas Gas Station Parking Lot
News

Man Arrested for Shooting and Killing Person in Dallas Gas Station Parking Lot

by admin
Man Arrested for Shooting and Killing Person in Dallas Gas Station Parking Lot

Man Arrested After Shooting and Killing Person and Opening Fire on Police Patrol Car in Dallas

DALLAS, Texas – A man has been arrested after a disturbing incident involving a shooting and an attack on a police patrol car in Dallas. The incident occurred on the city’s east side, at a gas station parking lot, before the suspect was apprehended in Lewisville.

The incident took place shortly after 1 p.m. when police officers spotted two light-colored pickup trucks and a man shooting at an individual near the 4800 block of Scyene Road. The man then turned his attention towards the officers and fired shots at their patrol car. In response, the officers returned fire.

The suspect quickly fled the scene in a gray Ford F-150 truck. A high-speed chase ensued, resulting in a confrontation between the officers and the suspect near the 4700 block of Second Avenue. During the clash, one officer was shot in his bulletproof vest. The injured officer was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he is reported to be in stable condition.

Authorities have determined that the initial shooting was not random, stating that the suspect and the victim knew each other. Dallas Police Chief Eddie García issued a warning to the suspect who was still at large, urging him to turn himself in peacefully.

The arrest occurred in the 2000 block of South Valley Parkway in Lewisville, according to the Dallas Police Department.

In a separate incident in Allen, Texas, a mass shooting occurred at the Allen Premium Outlets. A police officer responded to a report at the shopping center and was confronted with gunfire. Footage captured from the incident shows a woman and her two children talking to the officer about the importance of wearing seatbelts when suddenly, around 18 shots were heard. The woman and her children quickly fled the scene.

See also  Government Affairs News Performs procuratorial functions, promotes the rectification of hidden dangers, public interest litigation, and protects the safety of minors_Sina News

The officer swiftly alerted his colleagues of the ongoing gunfire and proceeded to investigate the situation armed with a long gun. More shots were heard as the officer ran through the mall parking lot, urging drivers to leave the area. Eventually, the officer encountered the attacker’s vehicle, a gray car with the driver’s door open.

A video captured by a witness shows the attacker, armed with what appears to be a long gun, getting out of the gray car in front of a store at the mall. The officer realized that the situation was a mass shooting and called for assistance over the radio. The attacker’s weaponry suggests a potentially high number of casualties, as two magazines with a capacity of 20 bullets each were found on the ground.

As the officer continued his pursuit, injured individuals were discovered behind columns. One survivor, Irvin Walker, sustained multiple gunshot wounds, including his neck, chest, head, and arm. Remarkably, he survived after undergoing two surgeries to remove bullet fragments from his body.

After approximately four minutes, the officer made eye contact with the attacker, who was hiding behind columns. The officer fired multiple rounds, ultimately killing the armed attacker. Following this encounter, no further gunshots were heard in the shopping center.

Tragically, the attack resulted in the loss of eight lives, including children, and left seven others injured. News 23 was the first media outlet to arrive at the scene, where witnesses shared their testimonies.

The full video of the incident, captured by the Allen City Police Department, can be viewed on News 23’s website.

See also  Cuban Elderly Man Arrested for Fatally Shooting Wife in Miami-Dade Home

Authorities are encouraging anyone with information related to these incidents to report it promptly.

This is a developing story, and further details will be provided as they become available.

You may also like

Complaints and claims management application was not affected:...

Jiaxing Technician College Celebrates the 39th Teachers’ Day:...

The 2016-2018 contract for public managers of central...

India alliance announces boycott of 14 news anchors...

Miami City Commissioner and Attorney Arrested on Multiple...

Multiple crash leaves a woman dead in Monterrey

first sustainability objective for businesses – Cover news

Torkham border will be opened on Friday morning:...

Son of Prominent Businessman Arrested for Drug Trafficking

Peak and plaque in Medellín Friday, September 15,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy