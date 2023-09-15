Man Arrested for Shooting and Killing Person in Dallas Gas Station Parking Lot

Man Arrested After Shooting and Killing Person and Opening Fire on Police Patrol Car in Dallas

DALLAS, Texas – A man has been arrested after a disturbing incident involving a shooting and an attack on a police patrol car in Dallas. The incident occurred on the city’s east side, at a gas station parking lot, before the suspect was apprehended in Lewisville.

The incident took place shortly after 1 p.m. when police officers spotted two light-colored pickup trucks and a man shooting at an individual near the 4800 block of Scyene Road. The man then turned his attention towards the officers and fired shots at their patrol car. In response, the officers returned fire.

The suspect quickly fled the scene in a gray Ford F-150 truck. A high-speed chase ensued, resulting in a confrontation between the officers and the suspect near the 4700 block of Second Avenue. During the clash, one officer was shot in his bulletproof vest. The injured officer was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he is reported to be in stable condition.

Authorities have determined that the initial shooting was not random, stating that the suspect and the victim knew each other. Dallas Police Chief Eddie García issued a warning to the suspect who was still at large, urging him to turn himself in peacefully.

The arrest occurred in the 2000 block of South Valley Parkway in Lewisville, according to the Dallas Police Department.

In a separate incident in Allen, Texas, a mass shooting occurred at the Allen Premium Outlets. A police officer responded to a report at the shopping center and was confronted with gunfire. Footage captured from the incident shows a woman and her two children talking to the officer about the importance of wearing seatbelts when suddenly, around 18 shots were heard. The woman and her children quickly fled the scene.

The officer swiftly alerted his colleagues of the ongoing gunfire and proceeded to investigate the situation armed with a long gun. More shots were heard as the officer ran through the mall parking lot, urging drivers to leave the area. Eventually, the officer encountered the attacker’s vehicle, a gray car with the driver’s door open.

A video captured by a witness shows the attacker, armed with what appears to be a long gun, getting out of the gray car in front of a store at the mall. The officer realized that the situation was a mass shooting and called for assistance over the radio. The attacker’s weaponry suggests a potentially high number of casualties, as two magazines with a capacity of 20 bullets each were found on the ground.

As the officer continued his pursuit, injured individuals were discovered behind columns. One survivor, Irvin Walker, sustained multiple gunshot wounds, including his neck, chest, head, and arm. Remarkably, he survived after undergoing two surgeries to remove bullet fragments from his body.

After approximately four minutes, the officer made eye contact with the attacker, who was hiding behind columns. The officer fired multiple rounds, ultimately killing the armed attacker. Following this encounter, no further gunshots were heard in the shopping center.

Tragically, the attack resulted in the loss of eight lives, including children, and left seven others injured. News 23 was the first media outlet to arrive at the scene, where witnesses shared their testimonies.

The full video of the incident, captured by the Allen City Police Department, can be viewed on News 23’s website.

Authorities are encouraging anyone with information related to these incidents to report it promptly.

This is a developing story, and further details will be provided as they become available.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

