This Hollywood star portrays Steve in the upcoming Minecraft film

The most successful game of all time is coming to the big screen. In this article you can find out everything we already know about the Minecraft film and who will take on the iconic role of Steve.

Minecraft is getting a movie, this has been known for several years. After being pretty quiet for a long time, the project is now slowly picking up speed again. New information is constantly coming to light that gives us the first clues as to what ultimately awaits us.

What we already know:

As Warner Bros. has announced, the Cinema release of the Minecraft movie scheduled for April 3, 2025. Of course, postponements cannot be ruled out. Jared Hess takes care of them Direction. He became known through the film Napoleon Dynamite. The Spin is scheduled to launch in New Zealand at the beginning of the year. The Main role The film will be directed by Jason Momoa. Avid moviegoers also know him as Aquaman, among other things. In addition, another Hollywood star has been confirmed. Jack Black, who recently voiced Bowser in the Super Mario Bros. film, will also be there. He is supposed to be the default character Steve spielen.

What we don’t know yet:

Actually everything that has to do with it Plot of the film has to do. Rumor has it that it’s about a girl who puts together a group of adventurers to save the world from the Ender Dragon. However, since the concept of the film has been rejected several times in the past, it is not clear whether this idea actually made it into the finished film. In addition, there are many more roll open. Various actors such as Danielle Brooks (Orange Is the New Black), Sebastian Eugene Hansen (Just Mercy) and Emma Myers (Wednesday) have already been announced. However, which roles they will take on is unknown.

Logically, we still have to wait for a trailer. As soon as there is new information or even a few first scenes to see, we will inform you about it. Until then you can bridge the waiting time with the video game. There will be a big update in Minecraft later this year.

