This is the largest roller coaster in the world

Six Flags to Unveil World‘s Tallest Roller Coaster in Saudi Arabia

Six Flags has announced plans to build the world‘s tallest roller coaster at their upcoming amusement park, Six Flags Qiddiya, in Saudi Arabia. The new roller coaster, called Falcon’s Flight, will reach a towering height of about 655 feet (199.6 meters), breaking records in the amusement park industry.

Philippe Gas, the general director of the park, stated that the company aims to “do things that have not been done before” with this new attraction. The park is set to feature a total of 28 attractions, several of which will also break records, such as the Sirocco Descent Tower, with an approximate height of 144 meters.

In addition to its incredible height, Falcon’s Flight will also boast a thrilling speed of 250 kilometers per hour, making it a true adrenaline-filled experience for riders. With a track employing three different pitches and carts with a capacity for up to 14 people, the roller coaster promises to deliver an electrifying and unforgettable ride.

To ensure the safety and enjoyment of passengers, protective glasses will be required due to the high speeds and 35 individually controlled light modules along the track. Each row of the vehicle will also feature a windshield to protect riders from airborne particles and bugs.

The roller coaster will feature a unique design, with the first car shaped like a falcon’s head and space for only two passengers, while the other cars will accommodate up to four people. A video showcasing the route of the roller coaster reveals a thrilling journey, including multiple launches, steep drops, and exhilarating turns at high speeds.

As Six Flags Qiddiya continues construction, anticipation is building for the unveiling of Falcon’s Flight and the other record-breaking attractions that will make the park a must-visit destination for thrill-seekers around the world.

