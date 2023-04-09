Die Sony WF-C700N are the latest wireless headphones from Sony, featuring advanced noise canceling technology are equipped. The sound quality should therefore be particularly good and, despite the lower price, they should be able to keep up with more expensive models such as the popular WF-1000XM4.

In contrast to its predecessor, the WF-C500, the model presented just a few days ago features the technology that is so popular with headphones ANC (Active Noise Cancelling) equipped in which noises from the environment are deliberately suppressed in order to keep you still better sound to ensure.

Im introductory video of the manufacturer, the most important features are shown:

The ANC and other sound settings can be adjusted in the Sony Connect App be made for a personalized listening experience. In addition, the WF-C700N have the in-house Ambient-Sound-Moduswhich can be changed to if you noises from outside want to hear, for example announcements on public transport.

Sony promises a battery life of up to 7.5 hours for the headphones themselves and up to 15 hours with the charging case – all with noise canceling switched on. If this is not used, the battery will of course last a little longer. The headphones can go with you two devices at the same time get connected.

The design was right on this model small and compact held. With only 4.6 grams per earpiece they are real lightweights and don’t sit too heavy in the ear. Also, the earbuds splashproof to IPX4. They come in this time four different colors: Simple white and classic black – “Sage Green” and “Lavender”, on the other hand, are fresh, spring-like eye-catchers.

price and availability

The newcomers only cost slim 129 euros, which is a tempting price for models with included noise canceling. Flagship model WF-1000XM4, for example, costs against it more than twice as much. They are already available on the Sony website. In a few days, namely on April 12, 2023, they will also be available Amazon officially buy. pre-order you can already:

