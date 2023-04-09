Home News “Casual” families evacuate to temporary accommodation
"Casual" families evacuate to temporary accommodation

“Casual” families evacuate to temporary accommodation

EMERGENCY.-

Families that were still residing within the risk study area in Alausí, in order to protect their integrity, evacuated to safe places. The Risk Management Secretariat set up a new temporary accommodation in Tixán, equipped according to international standards.

Temporary accommodation is supervised and equipped by the Risk Secretariat.

Following up on the emergency response actions in Alausí due to the landslide that occurred on March 26, authorities from the Risk Management Secretariat (SGR), the Ministry of Inclusion (MIES), the Ministry of Housing (MIDUVI), the Ministry of Health (MSP), representative of the Church, among other institutions, spoke with the inhabitants of the ‘Casual’ sector that are within the risk study area, so that, applying the principle of prevention, request evacuation to a safe place. For this purpose, temporary accommodation is available in Tixán, which has been equipped under international standards and necessary conditions to provide security and ensure the integrity of the affected people, who also have mobilization for their transfer. At the moment, in Alausí, the activation and logistics are maintained in temporary accommodation, which houses 63 affected and homeless people, who have been cared for since March 27 with food, housing, psychological and recreational support activities, while the emergency continues attending with the activation of the cantonal COE of Alausí and provincial of Chimborazo.

Rescue.- Due to weather conditions, the search tasks were temporarily suspended this Thursday, April 6, 2023. The decision will be maintained until conditions are safe and allow the entry of equipment and machinery to the so-called ‘ground zero’.

Donations.- Authorities called on citizens to deliver donations for the affected population only in the officially authorized collection center, which meets the technical conditions of hygiene and targeting for distribution, based on the needs raised by the Secretary of Management. of Risks (SGR). (12)

