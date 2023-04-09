There are many ways to dress for the cold and rainy season, many women do it without losing style and glamour. Today there is a wide variety of colorful and fun trends that you can try on to see which one looks the best.

For example, at the color level, green and pink form a combination that is being used in these months. Cardigans are now chunky and embroidered, and corsets have made a comeback to create layered outfits by mixing with dresses, jumpers, and shirts. In addition, this season they have also landed several styles that have not been overlooked, such as the “old money aesthetic”, checkered miniskirts.

checkerboard pattern

Of all the plaid patterns that are trending this season, the checkerboard is still one of our favourites. At this time it can be incorporated into “statement” coats and used with long dresses. If you add some black heeled ankle boots to gain centimeters and a chain bag for that “party” point.

The “tech wear”

One of the most common “unisex” trends when it comes to casual dress is “techwear”. It is based on incorporating technical garments into your daily clothes without adopting a sporty style. In this case, the windbreaker jacket is the star of the outfit, made up of a white T-shirt and black dress pants. The “lady” touch is provided by the heels.

“Looks” a capas

One way to create interesting outfits with basic garments is to opt for layered “looks”, in which different shades of the same color are mixed. In this case, the combination of a t-shirt with a cardigan and a coat is perfect to cover yourself from the cold. The high boots cover part of the leg and if you do not dare to take the leg in the air, you can always add a pair of stockings.

The “trendy” pink

Pink is one of the star colors of the season and is worn in all its shades, although pastel colors are the most successful when it comes to dressing up. This outfit is proof that an oversized sweater and trousers can be stylish simply by adding feathers to the sleeves and hem.

preppy style

In each season he returns with the same force. The “preppy” style is a wild card to go to work and for day to day, since it is made up of the basics that all women have in their closet: a trench coat, straight-leg jeans, a sailor sweater or black loafers.

The mission is to leave the house without “freezing”. One of the most bearable options is a minidress with a windbreaker coat that protects from the weather.

Green cannot be missing

Green continues to be the faithful companion of all seasons, which means that you can recycle all the outfits that you have in this color. If you don’t have any clothes yet, it is recommended to look for small accessories such as rubber boots or knitted hats, which together will be the star of monochrome outfits.

“Animal prints”

The zebra print is one of the most popular “animal prints” this season. Although the leopard continues to be a basic among the basics, but the zebra offers enormous versatility, since it is the easiest way to combine black and white. It can be integrated with pants and add a “cut out” top and a silver bag.

Bet on color

Winter is also a good time to wear color. This proposal in pink and orange is very popular both for the combination and for the garments that compose it. The Juicy Couture-style velvet pants take you back to the 2000s and the short pink puffer coat adds that “posh” touch that combines very well with the style.

The classic “denim”

Another basic of the ABC’s of fashion are the “total looks” in denim. Denim shirts and pants are an essential part of every wardrobe, so it’s easy to pair them and create a fresh or youthful outfit. It is very important that the shade of blue is very similar and that the garments have a modern cut, such as the “wide leg” in the case of pants or the “boyfriend” style in shirts.

In black and white

Comfortable, simple, and with a “cool” touch, this is how the perfect outfit to go to university would be defined. You can wear a white sweatshirt with black leggings to give freedom and movement. The coat is another extra layer that will keep your body heat in. If you opt for the combination of black and white, you will have another “look” of a solved newspaper.

Varsity style

The “varsity” or baseball style is causing the rage this season, as well as being a perfect companion for any outdoor event. Undoubtedly, women love this very avant-garde outfit that has been rescued from the nineties.

volumes

It is a very comfortable outfit because it allows you to combine it with all kinds of thick clothes. This is a perfect season to experiment with new trends such as puffer pants (courtesy of Miu Miu), sleeved jumpers and funniest color schemes. An easy way to make two clothes go together: mix different shades of the same color.