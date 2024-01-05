This USB-C cable charges your devices in turbo mode

If you are currently looking for a USB-C charging cable with fast charging support, you will find what you are looking for on Amazon: There you can find a 100 W charging cable from the manufacturer Ugreen in a double pack at a particularly affordable price. We have the details of the offer for you.

USB-C cable for fast charging in a double pack on Amazon at a ridiculous price

The Ugreen USB-C cable supports 5 A / 20 V as well as PD 3.0 and PPS and is backwards compatible with 87 W, 61 W, 45 W, 30 W and 20 W and is suitable for charging any smartphone, tablet and notebook with a USB-C port. Next to the Fast charging with 100 watts The cable can also be used to transfer data at a speed of 480 Mbps. The Ugreen cable is currently only available in a double pack, each 1 meter long 8,38 Euro available instead of 13.99 euros (view offer on Amazon).

UGREEN USB C Kabel

Instead of 13.99 euros: USB C to USB C charging cable 5A/20V PD 3.0 PPS, 100W, 2 pieces, 480 Mbps data transfer.

The price may be higher now. Price as of January 5, 2024 10:22 a.m

The Ugreen charging cable is suitable, among other things, for quickly charging MacBook Pro M2, MacBook Pro 16, MacBook Pro 14 2021, MacBook Pro 13 2021, M2 MacBook Air, MacBook Air 13 (2020), Surface Pro 7, XPS13, ThinkPad X1, EliteBook, Acer Swift 5, Aspire E 15, iPad Pro 12.9 (2022/2021), iPad Mini 6/Air 5, iPhone 15 Pro Max, Galaxy S23/S22/S21/S20 Series, A54, A34, A14, Pixel 7 Pro , Switch consoles and Steam Deck. The cable has an E-marker chip for automatic adjustment of voltage and current and is flexible and durable thanks to the black PVC layer.

UGREEN USB C cable now from €8.38 on Amazon

The price may be higher now. Price as of January 5, 2024 10:22 a.m

Who is the Ugreen USB-C charging cable worth using?

The charging cable is suitable for any smartphone, tablet or notebook owner who wants to charge their device as quickly as possible. Thanks to downward compatibility with lower laying power and the automatic adjustment of voltage and current, you always have the optimal charging power available when charging your devices. Given the low price, you can’t go wrong, especially since after purchasing the cable you can even use it in a double pack to charge several devices at the same time.

UGREEN USB C cable now from €8.38 on Amazon

The price may be higher now. Price as of January 5, 2024 10:22 a.m

You don’t want to miss any more news about technology, games and pop culture? No current tests and guides? Then follow us on Facebook or Twitter.

Share this: Facebook

X

