German Bundestag – Regulation of hormone-damaging substances

Berlin: (hib/PK) The federal government wants to expand the regulation of hormone-damaging substances and better inform citizens about the risks and initiatives that have already been implemented. However, the general rule is that only safe food and food supplies may be placed on the market in the EU and therefore also in Germany, according to the Federal Government’s answer (20/9899) to a minor question (20/9597) from the AfD parliamentary group.

In the question, the MPs point out that consumers come into contact with numerous pollutants and dangerous chemicals through their daily food consumption, such as plasticizers in drinking bottles or formaldehyde in coffee cups. Endocrine-active substances such as the plasticizer bisphenol A disrupt hormonal processes in humans and are associated with the risk of certain diseases.

The answer states that the 21st Ordinance amending the Consumer Goods Ordinance of December 2, 2021 issued specific requirements for printed food consumer items. In addition, the Federal Government supports the European Commission in its efforts to regulate substances that are hazardous to health in food and food commodities. The planned EU ban on the deliberate use of bisphenol A in foodstuffs is cited as an example.

