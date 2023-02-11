Independent game developer 11 bit Studios announced that its well-known work “This War of Mine (This War of Mine)” has been collected by the Museum of Modern Art in New York and is currently on display.

11 bit studios is proud to announce another achievement for its adventure game about the tragic fate of wartime civilians, This War of Mine, which is now in the permanent collection of New York’s Museum of Modern Art Alone: ​​An Exhibition of Video Games and Other Interactive Design,” which is on view through July 16, 2023.

Museum of Modern Art

“‘Never Alone’ tries to help us understand video games with multi-elements, alternative tools and technologies, and influences us through the shaping of designers,” said New York Museum of Modern Art Collection Specialist, Department of Architecture and Design and curator of this exhibition. Exhibitor Paul Galloway said: “The exhibition focuses on interactive design.”

Galloway describes: “People often play games for fun or to kill time, but in my opinion, there are more and more games that put forward deeper demands on players. When I play “This War of Mine”, I will Sad, scared, nerve-wracking. By the end, the game changed my understanding of my role in the war a lot.”

Officially, “This War of Mine” will be collected by the Museum of Modern Art in New York in 2022, along with 35 other video games, as part of the museum’s permanent collection. This enables the museum to research, preserve and exhibit these video games as part of its Architecture and Design category collection. From September 2022, the game is also on display at the Imperial War Museum in London as part of Games of War, an exploration of the message of conflict conveyed by war-themed games.