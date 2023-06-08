Three alternatives to YouTube that you may not know about

After having revealed the main alternative browsers to Safari on Mac, today we present a series of interesting ones video streaming platforms other than YouTube. No, we are not talking about Netflix, Amazon Prime Video or Disney +: these are platforms that are largely (or completely) free, with content created by users.

The first is a great classic: Vimeo. In recent years, Vimeo has profoundly transformed from what it once was: no longer a “hard and pure” alternative to YouTube, the platform has become a “showcase” for video makers freelance looking for a job. From this it follows that the quality of the videos on the platform is often very high, while the genres also range enormously: from tutorials to photoshootfrom drone videos you get to real TV series created by userswhose quality borders on that of Hollywood productions.

The second option is another evergreen: We are talking about Dailymotion, the first “alternative” to YouTube. The portal was founded in March of 2005, just one month after the rival application. At present, Dailymotion is the competitor which comes closest to the Big G platform, with a total of 300 million active users every month. In this case, however, the genre of content varies greatly, with a proposal suitable for practically every type of audience.

The third alternative that we point out to you is The Internet Archive, una repository multimedia which includes videos, images, written documents, entire databases and much more. It is therefore not a video streaming app properly called, but inside you can find a real gold mine of content, starting with films and programs copyright-free dating back to the early history of cinema.