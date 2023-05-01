Home » Built-in 18GB RAM, OnePlus Ace 2 “Yuan Shen” gift box is priced at 5,000!
[MOBILE]OnePlus, which has launched several joint edition mobile phones with the internationally popular video game “Yuanshin”, released a new cooperation product of OnePlus Ace 2 x “Yuanshin” in mid-April. This time, in addition to retaining the exquisite packaging design, rich content and high-quality accessories, the device uses a more powerful 18GB RAM than the original version, and the performance is also strong. And the first batch of parallel imports has arrived in Hong Kong, and the asking price is 5,000!

The OnePlus Ace 2 “Yuan Shen” customized gift box phone body adopts a unique 18+512 configuration, which is more powerful than the original version with 16+512 specifications. The first batch of parallel imports is priced at $4,998. This edition uses the popular character “Xiang Ling” from “Yuanshin” as the theme. In addition to the “lava red” design of the mobile phone reference character style, the packaging box is also made in the shape of an exquisite “food box” according to the chef’s background.

Like the other editions of the same series, the OnePlus Ace 2 “Yuan Shen” customized gift box has rich contents, including exquisite “Xiangling” scroll posters, stickers and linkage message display cards, partner “Crispy” card pins and customized gift box instruction booklets, etc. . The OnePlus Ace 2 “Yuanshin” version pre-loaded with the exclusive “Xiangling” theme, except for the 18+512 storage configuration, the other parts are roughly the same as the original version, such as the Snapdragon 8+ chipset, IMX890 50MP OIS triple mirror wait.

