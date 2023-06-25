Three Google Maps features that could change the experience for you

After explaining how to report errors on Google Maps, our guide on using Big G maps focuses on three little-known features of Google Maps which, however, could prove to be a real godsend for many motorists (and not only!): let’s see them together.

The first feature of Google Maps that we point out is that of remember the last location of your car: this is a very useful function if you are in a large car park, such as a shopping center or an airport, and you don’t want to risk forgetting where you parked. To save the position, just hold down the blue dot that indicates your GPS location: in the menu that will open, you should find the option “Save parking” or “Set as parking spot”, depending on the operating system of your smartphone. Otherwise, you can simply save the GPS coordinates by clicking on the “Save” icon.

If for your next trip you plan to go to an area where the Internet connection is not the best, Google Maps offers you the possibility to download maps of cities, provinces and entire regions. To do this, just search for the name of the place whose map you want to download on the app’s search bar. Once you have found the desired place, you will have to scroll down and open the tab dedicated to the latter: finally, in the upper right corner, you will have to click on the three dots and, subsequently, select “Download offline map”.

Finally, if you often use public transport, Google Maps locates the latest bus or train at your disposal to move you from one place to another. The function is very simple to use: first, look for the itinerary by public transport that you need to travel. Once this is done, below the transport bar you will find the word “Departure”, next to which you will see the time at which you made your search. Tap on “Departure” and then on “Last”on the right in the submenu that will open after the first one tap. Select the day of travel and you will know at what time you can catch the last bus or train to go home.