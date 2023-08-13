three new CPUs on the way, up to 64 Cores at 350W

After discovering the new AMD EPYC CPUs of the “Siena” series, it is the processors of the Threadripper line of Team Rosso that are popping up online. In the past few hours, in particular, a leak has been revealed tre CPU AMD Ryzen Threadripper della linea “Storm Peak”respectively called Ryzen Threadripper 7995WX, 7985WX and 7945WX.

The three CPUs have been revealed by the leaker Harukaze5719which confirmed that i Ryzen Threadripper 7995WX, 7985WX e 7945WX are all three part of the Ryzen Threadripper 7000 line of processors for the HEDT, or for the computing for high performance and workstations. Furthermore, the three components should be imminent, with a market launch expected in a few months at the most.

It seems that all three CPUs will use socket S6, the same as the EPYC Siena CPUs just revealed by other leaks. Although there is no precise information on the Core count of the three processors, therefore, we know that they will reach a maximum of 64 Cores and 128 Threads, since multiple Core and Thread configurations are not supported by the S6 platform. A pity, since some previous leaks had revealed that the new generation of Ryzen Threadripper would arrive 96 Cores and 192 Threads overall in the most performing configurations.

In any case, all CPUs will be Zen4 architecture of the Red Team. A few weeks ago, WCCFTech explains, the configuration of the Ryzen Threadripper 7985WX appeared online, which according to some insider will have 64 Cores and 128 Threads: if this were true, the Ryzen Threadripper 7995WX will maintain the same configuration but will have a significantly higher clock speed than the “younger brother”, thus guaranteeing a clear increase in performance compared to the latter.

Finally, the three CPUs should have a monstrous 350W TDP, which should make them suitable only for users with particularly high-performance workstations. The launch of the new Ryzen Threadripper should take place by the end of 2023 or, at the latest, in early 2024.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

