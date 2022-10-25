Home Technology To celebrate the 25th anniversary of the launch of “Century Empire 4: Anniversary Edition” and the launch of the series, Microsoft held a pop-up store celebration in Taiwan-mashdigi－Technology, New Products, Anecdotes, Trends
Celebrating the 25th anniversary of the launch of “Age of Empires”, Microsoft will launch “Age of Empires IV: Anniversary Edition” (Age of Empires IV: Anniversary Edition) on its Microsoft Store and Steam platforms today (10/25), and simultaneously on the PC The Game Pass subscription service, and from now on, will hold a number of pop-up store events in Taiwan with Intel.

Following the launch of “Century Empire 4” last year, Microsoft’s successive “Century Empire 4: Anniversary Edition” will add the new Ottoman and Mali civilizations, and add 8 new maps and various new challenges, and Microsoft Studios will also At 1:00 a.m. Taiwan time on October 26th, a special live broadcast will be held simultaneously through the official Xbox Twitch channel, YouTube channel, and the official website of “Century Empire”, which will bring interviews with the game team and more surprises.

In conjunction with the launch of “Century Empire 4: Anniversary Edition”, Microsoft has joined hands with Intel to hold several pop-up store events in Taipei and Taichung, Taiwan, inviting fans who love “Century Empire” to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the game’s launch.

In addition to playing the “Century Empire” game challenge with SoBaD, Yuexi and Lele and many other game live hosts through laptops equipped with 12th generation Intel Core processors, players can also experience “Catapult”, “Falling and Logging”. Fun interactive games full of classic elements, such as “Working”, as well as a chance to win a Game Pass serial number, a beautiful co-branded backpack and many other gifts.

At the pop-up store event, Microsoft will also simultaneously showcase the Xbox Wireless Controller customized through the Xbox Design Lab service, including the new Ocean Action Special Edition Wireless in soft tones inspired by ocean and crystal cave colors. Controllers, and a custom version of the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 recently added to the Xbox Design Lab service.

The time and location of the Microsoft pop-up store are as follows:

• October 25-30: Jinba Plaza, Huashan 1914 Cultural and Creative Industries Park, Taipei

•November 4-6: Taipei Guanghua Digital Xintiandi Houmen South District Plaza

•November 19-20: Taichung PARK2 Caowu Plaza

