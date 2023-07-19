to promote the “GLOBAL PANTANAL SERVICE” • Techzilla

OPPO enthusiastically announces the launch of the OPPO ColorOSHack 2023 contest, entitled “Pantanal Service, Empowering Lives with Intelligence“. This extraordinary initiative invites developers from all over the world to exploit the capabilities of the Pantanal system, in order to offer intelligent life experiences to over 500 million ColorOS users all over the world. The focus will mainly be on services related to daily life, transport and entertainment.

Il Pantanal Ecosystem opens up further involving developers from Southeast Asia. Since its launch, la Pantanal Comprehensive Intelligent Platform has partnered with 21 eco-partners, including prominent companies such as Meituan, Baidu Map, Umetrip e Xiaohongshu in the Chinese market, and Snapchat, Spotify, Zamato and Swiggy internationally.

Furthermore, 4 ecological partners have reached a strategic collaboration in the fields of services related to daily life, travel, entertainment and office, involving more than 300,000 developers in building the Pantanal ecosystem.

As part of this innovation ecosystem, OPPO ColorOSHack 2023 has officially opened enrollment at globally on July 11th, expiring on September 15th. This year, the competition will focus on Southeast Asia, looking for service providers or developers with smart solutions in specific areas related to daily life, transport and entertainment. We want to encourage the development of future scenarios and the creation of forms of interaction through the Pantanal platform.

A comprehensive developer training system is available to improve process efficiency. In addition to the cash prize, the contest offers tools such as Pantanal DevFwk, Pantanal DevStudio and supporting guidelines to facilitate the rapid deployment of low-cost, cross-platform services Pantanal and the Pantanal DevKit.

The Pantanal platform offers several development capabilities, including Context Awareness, Service Running e Natural Interaction. For example, Pantanal DevFwk allows you to transform complexes multi-terminal and multi-service entry points in easy-to-use interfaces, ensuring optimizing cross-platform operational efficiency to meet the needs of developers.

The brand newthe Pantanal DevStudio provides multiple business module options to developers, helping them reduce costs and significantly increase efficiency. It also offers smooth cross-platform rendering and previewing in real time across multiple access points and devices, allowing for quick verification of the results.

Thanks to OPPO ColorOSHack 2023, developers will have the opportunity to preview the features offered by the piattaforma Pantanal e dal Pantanal DevKit, greatly improving the efficiency of their development. It is expected that a single developer can build a service in just three days and deploy a full service in only 30 days.

OPPO ColorOS organized briefings and online meetings to answer developers’ questions about the competition and to guide them in using the features offered by the Pantanal platform and Pantanal DevStudio. During the final phase of device testing, participants will receive direct technical assistance from OPPO’s technical team. Also, the contest invited entrepreneurs Southeast Asian locales and industry experts OPPO to the final, where they will offer participants professional advice. It is important to note that the OPPO App Store will support and reward the winners. Furthermore, OPPO ColorOS offers full assistance to developers of the Pantanal system, including a live stream (Otalk) available all year round, a community of developers, events and a section dedicated to the academy on the official website of the platform. More events, live streams and training materials are planned in the coming days.

Join to OPPO ColorOSHack 2023 it represents an opportunity to co-create an ecosystem human-centric and borderless. THEIn this open environment, OPPO ColorOS aims to offer more support to Southeast Asian developers by reducing development barriers and optimizing training systems, in order to assist global talents in carrying out projects smoothly. The goal is to create a more open and dynamic Pantanal ecosystem, expanding the possibilities of smart life experiences for over 500 million ColorOS users worldwide.

