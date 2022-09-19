Includes today’s and upcoming games for Game Pass:

Ni no Kuni: Queen of White Ash Remake

Anniversary Edition of “New Bullets Refuted V3: A New Semester When Everyone Kills Each Other”

Assassin’s Creed® Odyssey Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey

Fuga: Fugue of Melodies of Steel Battlegrounds

Deathloop (September 20)

Dyson Sphere Program (October 13) (PC Game Pass)

“Persona 5 Royal” (October 21)

Persona 4 Golden (TBD)

Persona 3 Portable (TBD)

“Wolong: The Fall of the Sky” (early 2023)

Guilty Gear – Strive Paladins -Fighting- (Spring 2023)

Cross Tag Battle Special Edition Apocalypse (Spring 2023)

“Hundred Heroes” (2023)

Other game announcements:

“Battle Strike 2” will add new hero “Kiriko” on October 5th

Forza Horizon 5 celebrates its 10th anniversary in October

Naraka: Bladepoint Forever Comes to Xbox One on December 22

“Palworld Eudemons Palu” is coming soon

Ni no Kuni 2: Return of the Kingdom coming to Xbox in 2023

“Exoprimal” new 5v5 team action game, launching in 2023

“Wolong: Fall of the Sky” Limited Time Trial Now Available for Download

The Diablo Three Kingdoms action RPG “Wolong: Fall of the Sky”, which will be added to Game Pass on the first day of its launch in early 2023, is now open. Taking the chaotic Three Kingdoms times as the stage, players will be transformed into unnamed brave soldiers, using swords and halberds that incorporate the essence of Chinese martial arts, to fight against extraordinary heroes and rampant demons. After clearing the trial version, you can get the item “Wolong Douchun” that can be used in the full version. The trial period runs until September 26.

《DEATHLOOP》 will be added this weekGame Pass！

Winner of more than 300 “Best of” awards, DEATHLOOP pits two rival assassins in an endless battle for the future. The Xbox version of DEATHLOOP comes with all of the game’s updates since launch, including photo mode, additional add-on options, cross-platform matchmaking and tweaks. Additionally, Arkane Lyon has released a “GOLDENLOOP” update for the game, bringing new weapons, powerful new abilities, new enemy types, an extended ending, and more! “DEATHLOOP” will officially land on Xbox on September 20, 2022 and join Game Pass.

EA Play members will have 10 hours of early access to FIFA 23 starting from September 27, 3 days before the launch of FIFA 23! With early access to FIFA 23, you’ll experience the latest FIFA game to date, experience the new evolution of HyperMotion2 technology that sets the standard for realistic and immersive gaming, and have the opportunity to play as a women’s club for the first time in EA SPORTS FIFA history Participate in the game as a team. Members can also purchase FIFA 23 at a 10% discount.

《Slime Rancher 2》、《SpiderHeck》、《Beacon Pines》 and many other games to joinGame Pass

In addition to “DEATHLOOP”, there are many more fun games coming to Game Pass this week!

Slime Rancher 2 is the latest sequel to the original game beloved by millions of fans around the world. Continue Beatrix LeBeau’s slime ranch adventure and sail to a mysterious island with rainbow colors. You can play it on September 22 with the Day 1 Game Pass.

SpiderHeck is a fast-paced cooperative melee game where spiders wield laser swords, use grenades and even rocket launchers to take down their opponents. On September 22, Day 1 Game Pass debuted simultaneously.

Beacon Pines is a cute and creepy adventure game set in a mystery book. You are both the reader of this book and its protagonist, Luca. Something strange is happening in the old warehouse that only Luca and his friends seem to notice. Sneak out, make new friends, and uncover hidden truths! September 22 Day 1 Game Pass.