Top 10: These smartphones up to 400 euros have the best mobile phone camera

Without good remaining hardware and software, it is no guarantee for good photos either: the optical image stabilizer (OIS). But at least it is an indication – if an OIS is included, recordings will probably be better than without. The smartphone tries to counteract unwanted movements of the device by motorized adjustment of the lenses in order to stabilize the image.

The smartphone captures information about the movement via the built-in gyroscope. In contrast to this hardware-based solution, an electronic image stabilizer (EIS) uses software to ensure that an image appears calmer. In principle, this is done by the device trying to compensate for movements by moving pixels. In the past, however, this often reduced the sharpness of the image and, in the case of videos, the most common application of EIS, also slightly the resolution. Today, since computing power is no longer a problem in a smartphone, EIS is almost always included, sometimes in combination with an OIS.

By compensating for unwanted movement such as the photographer’s hands shaking, an OIS allows longer aperture times for photos, so that as much light as possible can reach the sensor even in dark surroundings. Camera shake and motion blur are compensated for as far as possible, even if this has physical limits. The compensation of an OIS is usually between 1 and 3 degrees – an OIS can no longer compensate for larger deviations around the originally targeted object. An OIS also calms movements in videos, so that even a film recorded while walking shows little vibration from footsteps. In the past, optical image stabilization was only reserved for very high-priced smartphones, but the corresponding hardware is now also available for mid-range devices. We selected smartphones up to 400 euros with an optical image stabilizer.

Tip: If you don’t have a smartphone with an optical image stabilizer, you can use accessories: gimbals. A gimbal is a gimbal that ensures that a smartphone attached to it does not change its orientation regardless of external movements. Motors then ensure that the viewing angle of the smartphone can be changed at the push of a button – hand-held cell phone recordings look really professional. We tested smartphone gimbals from 70 euros.

Note: Unless otherwise stated in the text for the respective smartphone, the order results from the entire hardware of the model, not just from the quality of the camera. We want to ensure that the cell phone in question can also be used away from the camera. The cameras themselves are essentially on a similar level thanks to OIS, we describe more in the linked test reports.

1st place: Sony Xperia 10 IV



We currently see the Sony Xperia 10 IV (test report) in first place, although it works with one of the weakest chipsets in this list – the Snapdragon 695. Because on the one hand it is absolutely sufficient in everyday life, on the other hand the Sony smartphone is the only one in the Comparison field, which has an optical telephoto lens in addition to the main camera and wide-angle lens. Since this list is about the camera(s), we think this is justified, since the telephoto lens gives the photographer much more flexibility when looking for a subject. Sony compensates for the fact that the cameras only offer resolutions of 12, 8 and 8 megapixels with strong software that allows the photographer many intervention options. However, this requires more know-how than with the other models.

Apart from the cameras, the rest of the technology is also satisfactory: OLED display with a handy 6 inches, but unfortunately only 60 Hz, NFC, Wifi 5 and 5G as well as 6/128 GB are fine for around 350 euros, and the icing on the cake is an IP68 -Certification. Android 13 is also already available.

Platz 2: Xiaomi Poco F4



At just under 330 euros, the Xiaomi Poco F4 (test report) is a bit cheaper, but it doesn’t offer an optical telephoto lens. The 6.7-inch OLED display shows up to 120 frames per second and the main camera offers 64 instead of 12 megapixels as in the Sony model. In addition, there is the wide angle with also 8 megapixels and a superfluous macro camera with 2 megapixels. The built-in Snapdragon 870 is still pleasantly powerful and also combined with 6/128 GB of memory, which together with Android 13 guarantees sufficient future security. Like all other models on this leaderboard, the Poco model also offers NFC and 5G, plus Wifi-6. At 4500 mAh, the battery is weaker on paper than the first-placed model, but it can be charged much faster at 67 watts. With IP53 there is at least protection against splashing water.

Platz 3: Samsung Galaxy A34 5G



The Samsung Galaxy A34 (test report) also came in 3rd place at around 330 euros. It also relies on OLED and 120 Hz, with the cameras on 48 and 8 megapixels – the 5 megapixels for the macro camera can safely be left out. Wifi-5 is the end, but the built-in Dimensity 1080 is otherwise a powerful and sufficiently economical chipset. Here, too, 6/128 GB of memory is used, but the 5000 mAh battery only charges with 25 watts. An IP67 certification ensures protection against water and Android 13 is already available here.

Platz 4: Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G



With 6.7 inches and OLED technology and up to 120 Hz, Xiaomi relies on the almost identical screen as in the second-placed Poco F4. But the camera has 50 and 8 megapixels, and the unspeakable macro camera with 2 megapixels has also been adopted. Again there is Wifi-6, but the drive here is a Dimensity 1080 from Mediatek, which is again combined with 6/128 GB. The battery has a capacity of 4980 mAh and can be charged quickly with 67 watts. Currently there is only Android 12, but also IP53.

Platz 5: Google Pixel 6a



Google’s pixel phones have earned a reputation over the past few years for taking good pictures thanks to great software. Measured by the price, this is no different with the Google Pixel 6a (test report). Although the OLED screen with its 6.1 inches only offers 60 Hz and the cameras only 12.2 and a decent 12 megapixels (wide angle), the result is more important than the pure data – and that’s good. The Tensor chipset helps the Google phone to Wifi-6e, the fingerprint sensor is housed in the display like in the A34 from Samsung instead of on the side of the power button. Here, too, the buyer can expect 6/128 GB of memory at a price of around 325 euros, the battery is rather tight on paper with its 4410 mAh and only 18 watt charging speed. There’s also IP67 waterproofing for that.

6th place: Realme 9 Pro+



The 6.4-inch OLED display of the Realme 9 Pro+ (test report) offers 90 instead of 120 Hz, but that’s not a broken leg. Realme uses standard fare for the camera: 50 + 8 megapixels and a negligible macro lens. Technically there is Wifi-6 and again a fingerprint sensor in the display and the built-in Dimensity 920 is prepared for all everyday tasks. It comes with a 6/128 GB memory for just under 280 euros. The 4500 mAh battery can be charged quickly with 60 watts.

7th place: Vivo X80 Lite



The Vivo X80 Lite comes with a 6.4-inch OLED display with only 90 Hz again, and the manufacturer has opted for a combination of 64, 8 and 2 megapixels for the camera – the latter is almost mandatory and superfluous macro camera. Vivo uses the Dimensity 900 here, which in this case only provides Wifi-5. In addition to the main camera with OIS, the highlight is the storage capacity, which is available for around 365 euros: 8/256 GB. The battery is rather average with 4500 mAh and 44 watt charging speed, after all the device is protected against dust and water according to IP54.

Platz 8: Samsung Galaxy A53 5G



The good “old” Samsung Galaxy A53 5G (test report) delivers a great overall package with a 6.5-inch OLED display with 120 Hz, 64 and 12 megapixels plus 5 megapixels for each macro and depth sensor as well as Wifi-5. The Exynos 1280 used delivers enough power for the middle class and is flanked by 6/128 GB of memory for just under 350 euros. Unfortunately, the 5000 mAh battery can only be charged with 25 watts, for which there is an IP67 certification.

Platz 9: Samsung Galaxy A33 5G



After the newer A34, the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G (test report) has also made it into this list of the best. It uses a 6.4-inch display with OLED technology and 90 Hz, the camera is 48 and 8 megapixels plus unnecessary macro and depth sensors. Here, too, the manufacturer still relies on the in-house Exynos 1280, but the successor is different. Thanks to 6/128 GB of memory, the older model also offers enough space, a battery with 5000 mAh and 25 watt charging speed as well as IP67 is already available in the 33 model.

Platz 10: Motorola Moto G82 5G



The Motorola Moto G82 5G (test report), which is available for 260 euros, is the cheapest smartphone in this list of the best. It comes with a 6.6-inch 120Hz OLED display, and the camera is standard 50 and 8-megapixel plus a macro lens. Thanks to the built-in Snapdragon 695, Wifi-5 is available again, and Motorola has also followed the average in terms of storage: 6/128 GB. The battery has a capacity of 5000 mAh and can be charged with up to 30 watts. There is protection against dust and water according to IP53.

