Ukraine, Russian drones over the city of Nikopol

Russian forces launched a drone attack on the city of Nikopol in southern Ukraine this morning, the head of the district administration, Yevgeny Yevtushenko, said on Telegram, without providing details. Rbc-Ukraine reports it. “Nikopol – use of drones. Stay in buildings!” wrote Yevtushenko. The Russians had already struck the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region with a drone late yesterday evening.