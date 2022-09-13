Home Technology Torch Conqueror Engage is coming to Switch on January 20, 2023
Torch Conqueror Engage is coming to Switch on January 20, 2023

Torch Conqueror Engage is coming to Switch on January 20, 2023

Nintendo

Nintendo’s latest face-to-face meeting has big news at the beginning, the new mainline work of the “Fire Emblem” series“Sacred Fire Conqueror Engage”It has been confirmed to be released on January 20, 2023. Judging from the trailer released together, “Engage” will incorporate grid real-time strategy, turn-based combat and open-world elements. And in the game, you can summon several classic characters from the past. For example, Mars appeared in the trailer to fight alongside the protagonist.

