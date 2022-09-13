Nintendo

Nintendo’s latest face-to-face meeting has big news at the beginning, the new mainline work of the “Fire Emblem” series“Sacred Fire Conqueror Engage”It has been confirmed to be released on January 20, 2023. Judging from the trailer released together, “Engage” will incorporate grid real-time strategy, turn-based combat and open-world elements. And in the game, you can summon several classic characters from the past. For example, Mars appeared in the trailer to fight alongside the protagonist.