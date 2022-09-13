Nintendo’s latest face-to-face meeting has big news at the beginning, the new mainline work of the “Fire Emblem” series“Sacred Fire Conqueror Engage”It has been confirmed to be released on January 20, 2023. Judging from the trailer released together, “Engage” will incorporate grid real-time strategy, turn-based combat and open-world elements. And in the game, you can summon several classic characters from the past. For example, Mars appeared in the trailer to fight alongside the protagonist.
Become the Divine Dragon and save the continent of Elyos!
Summon valiant heroes like Marth & Celica alongside a new cast of characters and engage in turn-based, tactical combat against a great evil in this new Fire Emblem story. #FireEmblem Engage launches on 1/20/23! pic.twitter.com/qQ8MMAH8Od
— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 13, 2022