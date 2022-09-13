Original title: BLACKPINK’s “WHISTLE (Whistle)” MV YouTube views exceeded 800 million

Sohu Korean Entertainment News South Korean girl group BLACKPINK’s debut song “WHISTLE (Whistle)” MV exceeded 800 million views on YouTube.

BLACKPINK’s agency YG Entertainment announced today that the MV for BLACKPINK’s debut song “WHISTLE” released on August 8, 2016 exceeded 800 million views on YouTube at around 11 o’clock last night. 6 years and a month.

8 videos of BLACKPINK have exceeded 800 million views on YouTube. Among them, “DDU-DU DDU-DU”, which has the highest number of views, has exceeded 1.9 billion.Guo Mingdong/Text Copyright Mydaily Prohibited from reprintingReturn to Sohu, see more

Editor: