Trending on Streaming – Jane Bond with a Heart of Stone…

The spie are once again conquering the hearts of American entertainment. They do it silently, as is normal for good secret agents. But in recent months, projects related to the world of espionage have multiplied, from Mission: Impossible to Schwarzenegger. And these days a new title has been added, Heart of Stone which debuted on Netflix talking a lot about himself.

Heart of Stone, Netflix launches its maxi-network of spies

At the heart of this film is a good old trope from the history of cinematic espionage, popularized by the Tom Cruise saga. This is the idea of ​​the maxi-agency, one placed on a higher level than the individual nations. In short, we are no longer in the secret service of Her Majesty, but directly in the secret service of the whole world, to bring down any evil criminal.

Not only that, but in the case of the film Netflix Heart of Stone, this top-secret super agency has infiltrated the ranks of every other one. Thus we find our protagonist Rachel Stone, who must secretly help a team from MI6. And to do that it will use the Heart, but not his: it is a very powerful algorithm capable of infiltrating any system, processing a flood of data, almost predicting the future. An immense power, which is important not to fall into the wrong hands.

Heart of Stone contains most of the ingredients that characterize the most famous spy stories. Not in the sense that the story is predictable in itself, but rather that it is characterized by the elements we are used to knowing. From the “guy in the chair” to the past that returns, from alliances that turn out to be unreliable, to enemies that perhaps weren’t… In short, a sufficiently fresh mix of everything we know.

Il Heart of all (perhaps we are starting to play too many puns on this) is a complex discourse on the control of power. Who has the right to have all that strength, that incredible opportunity to lead the world and what should he do with it? Is it right for someone to have this possibility and what if he is wrong to use it?

James Bond halfway between television and cinema

From a production point of view, Heart of Stone fits perfectly into the middle life which characterizes most of Netflix’s productions. That being a few steps above production strictly televisionma without really entering cinematic territory. Being able to dare, but without overdoing it, trying to get the best out of what you have.

And so is our novel Jane Bond she finds herself involved in an adventure that will take her around the world, passing from the Italian Alps to the desert, darting between Spain and Iceland. All with the classic assortment of flying and land-based vehicles, which though they never become anything as iconic as an Aston Martinalthough a couple of sequences with Gal Gadot on two wheels try to rival it.

The cast is basically built right on the leading lady, evidently the biggest name in the film (save for one amazing cameo). A placement that could be very useful to the actress in the event of a nascent franchise, although hopes are not very high at the moment. Having said that, we can note a Jamie Dornan doing its job, with one of the most interesting performances of the film.

In short, the feeling is that of watch a Bond movie made for TV though. With a higher budget and commitment than the normal small screen product, but without the strength to jump category (and with a couple of green screens that deserved a little more polish). Something of funbut that does not leave great exaltation.

Heart of Stone, for the Netflix post-barbecue evening

Today is Mid-August, a day that for many Italians means barbecue, almost as much as Independence Day across the Atlantic. And after a afternoon to gorge on spare ribs or auberginesthe idea of ​​leaning back on the sofa and watching an action movie all together doesn’t seem so bad. Heart of Stonealthough not born with this ambition, but aiming much higher, is the ideal choice for this moment Netflix at the end of the day. A vision that entertains without requiring too much effort and makes the evening go by. However, leaving little mark, getting lost along with the atmosphere of summer.

