Milei affirmed that he will privatize the Conicet: the Ministries that he will remove and the names for his Cabinet

The presidential candidate for La Libertad Avanza, Javier Miley, assured tonight that if he reaches the Government he will leave eight Ministries, for which reason he reviewed what will happen to each area of ​​Government. In addition, he announced that “those who throw stones” will be put “in prison.” “They’re going to have to take me out dead“, he warned.

Interviewed in LN+the winner of the STEP was given an organization chart with the different areas of the National Government to show their “chainsaw plan“.

Ministry of Tourism and Sports and Ministry of Transport

In that framework, he quickly crossed out the Ministry of Tourism and Sport and the Ministry of Transport. Likewise, he also took out the Ministry of Laboralthough he clarified that he will be inside a new Ministry of Human Capitalwhich will concentrate: Childhood and Family, Health, Education and Work.

Ministry of Human Capital

“To change the way of giving assistance. Instead of giving you the fish, you will be taught to fish. It will be a long job, but 15 years from now we will have an Argentina where everyone wants to produce, ”he explained about Human Capital, which would be under the orders of Sandra Pettovelloaccording to the agency THAT.

Ministry of Health

In that sense, he also crossed out the Ministry of Health. “We had 130,000 deaths. If we had done things as a country, at least mediocrely during the pandemic, there would have been 30,000 deaths,” he said.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs

One of the ones that will remain is the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Milei, in case he is elected president, already has his designated chancellor: Diana Mondino.

Ministry of Public Works and Infrastructure

Likewise, it also eliminated from the organizational chart Public worksbut anticipated that it would change to Infrastructure. “Public works disappears. What there will be is a Ministry of Infrastructure that will implement the works with the Chilean private initiative system. So that whoever uses the work pays for it,” he said.

Women’s Ministry

Another of the areas of government that it will eliminate is the Women’s Ministry. “I believe in equality before the law. The first to raise the feminist flag was a liberal. This is not about a right, it is about privileges. They are gnocchi. You have to guarantee equality before the law. If you create privileges , you are punishing others, that is wrong,” he opined.

Javier Miley.

Ministry of Justice

In the segment of those who remain, there is Ministry of Justice. “We are analyzing reforms to give more autonomy to justice. I will seek an agreement with the Supreme Court for the Minister of Justice. There has to be perfect harmony. I want to achieve total independence financially. Today, justice depends on the Cabinet chief authorizing the increases. They have them grabbed like this,” Milei said.

Ministry of Interior

For the leader of La Libertad Avanza, the Ministry of Interior it will also remain, but he did not want to advance who will be his minister, although he left several clues. “He is a person who has plenty of political talent to bond with“, start. “Rogelio Frigerio?”asked the driver Jonatan Viale. “He did very well in the election,” said Milei, denying who was already in that position in the Macri government. “He is a man. I don’t know if you know him, he is a brilliant mind, a wonderful human being“, he continued with the clues. “jerkback“, one of the panelists was heard to say. “And is not in Argentina“, pointed out the presidential candidate as the last clue.

Education

As for Education, which will remain within Human Capital, Milei announced that “the Ministry of Education will remain in the hands of a giant like Martin Krause“.

“It has to be a system that promotes competition. You can subsidize the offer or subsidize the demand. Here the offer is subsidized, you put money on an institution that instead of using the resources to grow and improve the quality of education uses it to do politics. We give the person a voucher and they can choose where they want to study. With the same resources, we will not adjust in education. You give people the money so they can choose where they want to study. I talked about this with the entrepreneur who developed this in Sweden,” he explained.

Ministry of Economy

About him Ministry of Economy, which will remain as such, also gave clues about what his minister will be like. “Carlos Rodríguez is going to be the chief adviser. The finance minister is going to be someone as orthodox as me, who likes the chainsaw as much as he likes me.”. “Marcela Pagano?“, consulted Viale. “No, she is going to be a national deputy for the province of Buenos Aires,” the candidate replied. “Dario Epstein?“, they asked him again. “He is in financing issues, he has a lot of experience in the privatization of companies, which is something we want to cut,” said Milei.

Ministry of Territorial Development and Habitat

This was another one of the Ministries that Milei removed from the list without hesitation.

Javier Miley.

Social development

Regarding the Ministry of Social Development, he explained that it falls within Human Capital. “The plans are maintained, those who receive social assistance programs are victims of the system, the perpetrators must be punished, the politicians who enslave the people,” he said.

“That is why there is Human Capital, you take care of Childhood and Family so that the children develop and develop their brains,” he added.

Then, about the social plans, he pointed out: “No more intermediaries. If they throw stones in the street, I’ll put them in jail, the people won’t lack assistance, but I’ll get the intermediaries out, I get the jets out.

Milei: “I’m going to put those who throw stones in jail and if Casa Rosada surrounds me they’re going to have to take me out dead”

The winner of the PASO 2023 indicated that it will also eliminate several secretariats headed by Emilio Pérsico and Daniel Menéndez, referents of the Evita Movement and Barrios de Pie, respectively. In case of carrying out these measures in a possible Presidency, Milei referred to the possible protests to which they will be exposed.

“If the Casa Rosada surrounds me. Let them come and take me out, they’re going to have to take me dead out of there. I’m going to give them to that fight“, asserted Milei. To which Viale limited:” We don’t want quilombo, shots, nothing like that. Those who are organizing problems will go to jail,” the candidate replied.

Ministry of Defence

The leader of La Libertad Avanza commented that this area will depend on Victoria Villarruel, so she would choose the minister.

culture Ministry

“The Ministry of Culture disappears, but this is going to be dependent on the Chief of Staff, they are reassigned. These are gigs, we are going to do it efficiently,” said Milei.

Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation

In another of the controversial points of his initiative, he pointed out that science and technology “remain in the hands of the private sector.” “And the Conicet?” Viale asked, and Milei repeated that it remain “in the hands of the private sector.” “Uh you are going to have a mess. And what are you going to do with the people who live in the State and work in the Conicet, the scientists. Will you close the Conicet?”, the journalist insisted.

“That they earn money by serving others with goods of better quality or better price, as good people do. What productivity do they have? What have they generated? It is not noticeable that they have generated development and research. We will look for another way to allocate it to other things because obviously…”, replied the candidate.

Ministry of Environment

Finally, he also announced that the Ministry of Environment would close.

