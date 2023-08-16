Dawn operation against drug dealers in Mersin

The teams of Mersin Provincial Police Department Anti-Narcotic Crimes Branch ended the physical and technical follow-up, which has been going on for about 2 months, with an operation. In their study, the teams carried out an operation to 33 predetermined addresses to catch 35 street vendors, who are known as drug dealers trying to poison young people. In addition to the Special Operations Police, 260 drones and Narcotic Detector Dogs joined the operation. […]

