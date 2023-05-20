triple promo brings down the price

Going beyond the Unieuro offer on an MSI gaming notebook, let’s go back to referring on these pages to what was launched in the field of Tech promotions by the well-known chain due to a potentially interesting issue. Indeed, one was started triple promotion on an LG TV set for 2023.

Going into more detail than what is proposed, the LG 75UR81006LJ model is now sold, as a standard, at a price of 899 euros through the official Unieuro website. The first promotion therefore consists of one 40% discount, given that previously the cost of the television, which we recall is recently released, amounted to 1,499 euros. In short, the possible saving is 600 euros.

In this way it could already be said that the price has collapsed, but that’s not all. In fact, the product is also part of a second promotional initiative that allows you to get one extra 5% discount directly in the cart. Put simply, once the “Add to cart” button is pressed, the final price becomes 899.05 euros (if you ask yourself why, the fact is that the cost of additional charges for shipping of large products linked to Unieuro is 45 euros, while the 5% discount is equal to 44.95 euros, therefore in practice that cost is “amortised”).

However, it is not over yet, since there is a third promotion. In fact, the television involved is part of the recent Unieuro flyer, which will be active until 25 May 2023. To be clear, what we refer to is the possibility of obtaining, against the purchase, complimentary airline tickets to fly to Europe. More precisely, together with the flyer we read: “For every €299 spent, you get a free return flight to Europe, up to a maximum of three flights“. For all the details of the case, as usual, we recommend that you find out more directly through the official Unieuro website.

Apart from this, the data sheet of LG 75UR81006LJ includes a panel with a large diagonal of 75 inches and 4K Ultra HD resolution (3840 x 2160 pixels). There are also three HDMI ports, just as the webOS operating system supports all the smart features of the case. For the rest, if you are looking for more details on the characteristics of the product, you may also be interested in deepening the official LG portal, given that there are further indications in the latter.