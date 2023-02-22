Home Technology TSMC’s 3nm assists A17 chip Foreign media are optimistic about the performance improvement of iPhone 15 series memory specifications | Mobile communication | Digital
appleApple) In the second half of this year, the specifications of new iPhone products have attracted much attention. Foreign media expect that,iPhone 15The memory capacity and storage speed of the series will be significantly improved. If it is equipped with the Apple A17 processor design, the overall operating performance of the iPhone 15 series can be significantly upgraded.

Regarding the specifications of Apple’s iPhone 15 series in the second half of this year, the research organization TrendForce predicted in an English press release on the 20th that Apple will increase the capacity and specifications of the dynamic random access memory (DRAM) of the new generation of iPhones.

Foreign technology website MacRumors analyzed on the 21st that this may mean that the memory capacity and storage speed of the iPhone 15 series will both increase.

According to MacRumors analysis, the increase in memory capacity will help the multi-tasking mode of the iPhone, and more application software can be opened at the same time. If it is equipped with Apple’s A17 processor design, the overall operating performance of the iPhone 15 series can be significantly upgraded.

TrendForce predicted in late October last year that the memory capacity of the iPhone 15 series would increase to 8GB. It also predicted that the high-end iPhone 15 Pro Max series might adopt a periscope lens (Periscopelens) design and an 8-piece plastic lens mold. Group of 8P lens design.

The American foreign-funded legal person previously expected that the specifications of the iPhone 15 series will be significantly improved. It is estimated that the entire series will support the Dynamic Island (Dynamic Island) function of interactive display. Among them, the application processor of the high-end iPhone 15 Pro series will be upgraded to A17 specifications.TSMC3nm wafer foundry process.

